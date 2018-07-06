Quenda Living Provides Access to Quality Educational Institutions

As a retreat from Perth’s hustle and bustle, Quenda Hammond Park offers residences located near quality educational institutions, from primary to tertiary level. The schools cater for a variety of educational demands, including international students and pupils with special needs.

Kindergarten and Primary Schools near Quenda

One of the newer schools in Quenda Hammond Park’s vicinity is the Hammond Park Primary School. The school opened its doors to K to Year 6 students on February 3, 2014. The school has facilities dedicated for early childhood learning, visual arts and music. Their state-of-the-art information and communications technology allows students to be immersed in a 21st-century learning environment.

Offering a Christian primary education is the Hammond Park Catholic Primary. The institution aims to integrate parish, home and school teachings for the spiritual, academic and physical growth of its students.

Nearby is Success Primary School, an independent public school that supports diverse educational needs. Success Primary School has a purpose-built facility dedicated to students with special needs. The facility includes a hydrotherapy pool, sensory room and other amenities that help special students gain communication and life skills.

Secondary and Tertiary Schools

Built in a contemporary educational architecture, Atwell College offers modern education programmes to both local and international students. Atwell College caters to therapists and students with special needs with specialist sensory equipment and life skills training rooms.

A few kilometres away from Quenda Hammond Park is Murdoch University that has received local and international recognition. With a heavy focus on research, Murdoch University is a member of Innovative Universities Australia. Popular local newspapers have lauded the university’s top-level journalism programme.

About Quenda Hammond Park

Located in Hammond Park, one of Perth’s growth corridors for strategic urban development, Quenda Hammond Park offers residences that provide a breathing space from the hustle and bustle of the city. Quenda’s house and land packages feature spacious lots ideal for big families.

