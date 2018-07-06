Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Size, Share and Growth Rate | Industry New Tech Developments, Comprehensive Analysis & Regional Outlook To 2023

Planar SOFCs have anode, electrolyte, and cathode forming flat layers, in which the components are assembled in flat stacks allowing air and hydrogen flow through layers via channels. Planar SOFC is the largest market for SOFC market accounting higher power ratio as compared to other type of SOFCs. Planar SOFCs are extensively used in large and small stationary power generation, and military applications due to higher electrical efficiency.

SOFCs work at very high temperatures, at around 800°C to 1000°C; highest of all fuel cell technologies. SOFC market is regionally dominated by Asia-Pacific, with Japan and South Korea dominating the region, owing to increasing demand for clean and alternative sources of energy, rising industrial needs, and increasing growth of green energy use to reduce carbon emissions.

SOFC market is regionally dominated by Asia-Pacific, with Japan and South Korea dominating the region, owing to increasing demand for clean and alternative sources of energy, rising industrial needs, and increasing growth of green energy use to reduce carbon emissions. SOFCs, in Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, have potential application in combined heat & power (CHP) systems, to be implemented in commercial buildings for electric and thermal power generation.

