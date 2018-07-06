Spatial Light Modulator 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 15 % and Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights:

Global Spatial Light Modulator market has very strong presence in Asia-Pacific. Growing gaming and entertainment industry in this region are some of the few factors which is pushing the market. Global Spatial Light Market has been valued at US ~$215 million which is expected to grow at CAGR of ~16% during the forecast period.

SLM or Spatial Light Modulator is a component which imposes spatially varying modulation on beam of a light. Overhead projector in the institutes and organizations are the best example of a Spatial Light Modulator. Some factors which are driving the market of spatial light modulator are growing economy and expansion of organizations as well as implementation of advance technology in education sector. Technological advancement in the field of information technology is also one of the factor supporting the market. Global Spatial Light Modulator Market has been valued at US ~$215 million in the year 2015 which is expected to grow at US ~$553 million by the end of forecast period with expected CAGR of ~15%.

Spatial Light Modulator:

Spatial Light Modulator can be explained as a trans missive or reflective device which is used to spatially modulate the phase of an optical wave front and amplitude into two dimensions. For this study, the Spatial Light Modulator market has been segmented into types and applications. Optically Addressed and Electrically Addressed SLM are the types whereas the applications are- Optical, Display, Holographic among others.

Major Key Players:

The prominent players in the market of Spatial Light Modulator are- American Electric Power (U.S.), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Jenoptik AG (Germany) Laser 2000 (UK) Ltd (UK), Forth Dimension Displays (UK), Santec Corporation (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc., (U.S.), Holoeye Photonics AG (Germany), Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan), Meadowlark Optics, Inc (U.S.) among others.

Market Research Analysis:

The market of Spatial Light Modulator is growing with CAGR of ~16% owing to the factors such as technology advancement and increasing application. Development of holographic technology is also expected to boost the market of spatial light modulator in the upcoming future. It is also expected that development in existing education sector will lead to the high demand for the projectors which will lead to the increase in the market of Spatial Light Modulator.

Segments:

Market Research Future has segmented the Spatial Light Modulator into Types and Applications. Types of SLM includes- Optically Addressed SLM and Electrically Addressed SLM whereas the applications of SLM has been identified as Optical, Display, and Holographic among others.

