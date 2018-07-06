SUGARUSH announces its End of Season Sale!

A fashion forward accessory brand for women

July 2018:

Make heads turn wherever you go!

SUGARUSH a young and affordable accessory brand for women announces its ‘End-of-season Sale’ for its consumers across India. Get ready for a shopping spree as the brand promises Sale up to 50% on all products.

At SUGARUSH, you will find products which are fashion forward, trendy and are inspired with experimental designs. The End-of-season Sale will have handbags, sling bags, clutches and wallets.

The USP of the brand that it is giving new millennial youth the dose of affordable luxury fashion that their bags are missing. The collection will have options to pair for every occasion from a formal business meeting to a brunch

​or to a red carpet evening​. Their products are a timeless classic and a must have for any woman’s wardrobe.

Sugarush handbags reflect their enthusiastic and energetic approach to the everyday personal style with a dash of twist which they call as the HEADTURNER. The best is they offer these trendiest of products at such affordable prices which starts from the price of 700 and goes upto 3200. Isn’t it the best you could ask for?

Currently, Sugarush is selling at Bagline exclusive stores PAN India. Sugarush is also retailed through multi-branded store Central with online marketplaces including Myntra, Jabong, Amazon and Flipkart.

Get spoilt from their various choices and go on your biggest fashion splurge now! Rush to the store for more exciting offers. Sale last till stock ends!

​​Available at:

​​​Bagline Store – ​Delhi, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Ahmedabad, Indore, Kanpur, Gwalior, Bhopal, Rajkot

​​Central Store – Ahmedabad ​,​​ Pune , Mumbai , Nagpur , Patna ,​ Delhi ​,​ ​Noida , Bengaluru , Vishahapatnam , Surat , ​Bhopal ​,​ Indore ​,​ ​Raipur , Manglore , Guwhati, Mohali , ​Lucknow ​, ​Gwalior ​,​ Kanpur​,​ Ludhiana ​,​ Rajkot​, Vadodara​

About Sugarush:

Fashion Forward, Vibrant and Youthful Attitude, Ahead of Time in form of Colors, Prints and Playful Sophistication are the essence of SUGARUSH. Our handbags reflect our enthusiastic and energetic approach to the everyday personal style with a dash of twist. We call it HEADTURNER.

SUGARUSH transforms the latest trends into accessible fashion at affordable price. We offer products, which are ahead of time and are inspired with experimental designs. SUGARUSH is THE destination for stylish cosmopolitans with affordable fashion and relevant designs.“

We make sincere efforts in giving new millennial youth the dose of affordable luxury fashion that their bags are missing.”

It’s not just a bag, it’s FASHION