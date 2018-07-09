Aerospace Flight Control System Market 2023 Industry Key Manufacturers, Trend and Demand Research

Market Highlights:

According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future, the global market for Aerospace Flight Control System Market will grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The market is expected to witness slow but steady growth until 2023, which will be a growing fast at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period (2017 -2023).

The high demand for aerospace flight control system market is due to the growing need actuation in order to control the direction and speed of aircraft, thus increasing the participation of manufacturers. Rapid adoption of unmanned aircraft and light weight aircraft in aircraft application will estimated to add to the growth of the market. Modern aircrafts have replaced heavier and slower mechanical flight systems with electro-mechanical flight control systems that consist of electronically generated signals. However, difficult to achieve interoperability among so many different systems and technologies act as a barrier to the growth of aerospace flight control system market.

The flight control system are designed for aircraft applications such as control surface, cockpit controls, linkage connection, and control the direction of aircraft. The rise in popularity of unmanned aircraft and light weight aircraft in aircraft industry is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The aircraft operators are investing in the flight control system at a rapid rate in order to improve the functioning of the system. Leading military powers such as U.S. and Russia have modernized their aircraft industries with usage of flight control system.

Major Key Players

Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.),

Safran S.A. (France),

Liebherr Group (Switzerland),

BAE Systems plc. (U.S.),

Moog Incorporation (U.S.),

United Technologies Corporation (U.S.),

Rockwell Collins, Inc (U.S.),

Nabtesco Corporation (Japan),

Parker Hannifin Corp. (U.S),

West Star Aviation, Inc.(U.S).

The global Aerospace Flight Control System Market is expected to account for USD 16.6 billion by 2023 with 7 % CAGR.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

June, 2017 – Parker Aerospace signed a contract with Oxsensis to develop advaned sensor technology to control active combustion with direct pressure temperature measurements.

October, 2016 – Moog Inc. signed a contract to support of Moog flight control products on Air China’s fleet of Boeing 787 aircraft. The program will include maintenance and inventory support via Moog’s strategically selected worldwide stocking locations, giving Air China 24/7 access to spares no matter where their aircraft are located.

July, 2015 – Nabtesco signed a contract with Japanese company, Nabtesco to supply primary flgiht control actuators for the family aircraft.

Aerospace Flight Control System Market – Segmentation

The global aerospace flight control system market is segmented into 5 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Application : Comprises Commercial Aviation, Business Aviation and Military Aviation

Segmentation by Platform : Comprises Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing

Segmentation by Aircraft Type : Comprises Narrow Body, Wide Body and Helicopter

Segmentation by Technology : Comprises Fly-by-Wire, Hydro-Mechanical and Others

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Regional Analysis

North America region is dominating the market of the global aerospace flight control system market due to advancement in technology in flight control system and increase in modernisation military programs such as advanced fighter jets and unmanned air vehicles.

Asia Pacific is referred to as the second-largest aerospace flight control system market due to factors such as increase demand for new aircraft from regional airline companies, procurement for fighter aircraft, and use of unmanned aerial systems in military programs have fuelled the demand for global aerospace flight control system market.