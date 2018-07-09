Drilling Tools Market Size, Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Current Trends |Industry Market Challenges and Analysis Report by Forecast 2023

The world consumption of oil has been steadily increasing since the past decade. Globally, oil and gas accounted for 65% of the world’s energy supply with the offshore areas of oil and gas production accounting for at least 25% of the total supply. Primarily, oil and gas are produced and brought to surface through the drilling of underground reservoirs, both onshore and offshore. Drilling tools help in oil and gas production by enabling operators to drill oil wells. During the early 19th century, drilling tools were extensively used in the Middle East and other oil production regions of the world for the commercial production of oil and natural gas. Especially, the Gulf of Mexico region and the North Sea region witnessed a steady activity of drilling in the offshore regions for the production of oil. In the Middle East and other countries, oil wells were largely drilled onshore as compared to offshore regions, due to the huge availability of onshore resources.