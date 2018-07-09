Laser video displays Market: Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players

Display is the most important part of the human computer interface. In Laser video displays the source of light is a laser. The laser stands for light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation. The demand of laser video displays is growing due to extremely wide color expression that can be formed by choosing the wavelength of laser sources design. Also these displays are having superior picture quality and longer life.

It is a replacement to the conventional high-intensity discharge lamps with three colored lasers. The image on the screen is formed by scanning the light source across the screen using optoelectronics. Lasers video displays are formed by using three distinct wavelengths red, green and blue. The various advantages of laser video displays are super large screens, high brightness, wide color range and highly saturated colors to achieve the best color conversion, and high contrast.

Compact laser systems, such as optically pumped semiconductor lasers, edge emitting diodes, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers are suitable choices for laser-based displays. Laser speckle is an important concern which manufacturers are constantly trying to keep a check on it as it degrades image quality. Usually, one or multiple speckle reduction techniques are applied in laser displays to reduce speckle contrast. Laser video displays market is expected to grow at a faster rate in the forecast period.

The major drivers of laser video displays market is the increasing demand of large displays, increasing demand of digital advertising at shopping malls, airports, coffee shops and many more. Also growing demand of virtual reality, 3D holographic displays and better viewing experience and low power consumption as compared to conventional displays is further driving laser video displays market. The major restraint of laser video displays market is the high cost associated with these displays.

Brochure For More Technical Insights https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=29156

The global laser video displays market can be categorized on the basis of application type such as backlighting and laser projections. On the basis of technology type, the global laser video displays market can be categorized into scanning-type laser display devices and 2D spatial light modulator (SLM) laser display devices. On the basis of product type, the global laser video displays market can be categorized into T.V., video wall, projectors, head mount displays (hmd) and others.

On the basis of end-use application, the global laser video displays market can be categorized into business and Consumer. The business segment can further be classified into flight simulators, planetariums, medical, virtual reality applications and laser shows. In consumer segment, the global laser video displays Market can be segmented into home and mobile phones. On the basis of geography, the global Laser video displays Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Presently the global laser video displays market in terms of global revenue share is majorly held by North America. Large number of factors such as increasing demand of better picture quality are driving the growth of the market in North America. The Asia-Pacific market and Middle East and Africa market is expected to register highest growth in forecast period. It is mainly due to increasing technology advancements in this region.

Download and View Report TOC, Figures and Tables https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=29156

Also, under the end use application in the global laser video displays market the large market share in terms of revenue is being held by business segment. However the adoption of global laser video displays for consumer purposes is expected to increase in the forecast period due to increasing technological advancements in this sector.

The key players in the 3D Printing Medical Devices Market include Barco, Hisense, LG Electronics Inc., Jenoptik, PANASONIC, Delta Displays, Optoma, BenQ, Xiaomi. These companies have invested heavily in R&D of laser video displays technologies to develop new products catering to the business and consumer segments.