Onshore Wind Energy Market 2018 Share, Growth Analysis, Opportunities, New Technologies, Development Strategy | Industry Research Report Forecast to 2023

The demand for clean energy resources is increasing owing to the increased demand for electricity, and upcoming regulations unfavourable to conventional sources of energy. The continuous exploitation of renewable energy source has resulted in a higher number of wind energy projects around the globe. Innovation in the technology of wind turbines and wind parks has also added value to the onshore wind energy market. The large scale projects of power generation through wind farms and wind parks is expected to boost the onshore wind energy market. The global oil and gas waste heat recovery market is expected to expand at 27% CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players of global onshore wind energy market are Siemens AG (Germany), Envision energy (China), General Electric Wind Energy (U.S.), Suzlon (India), Vestas Wind System A/S (Denmark), Enercon GmbH (Germany) Mitsubishi Power Systems (Japan), Nordex S.E. (Germany), Repower (Switzerland), Gazelle Wind Turbines (U.K.), and Clipper Wind Power (UK) are among others. Scope of the Report:- This study provides an overview of the global onshore wind energy market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the oil and gas waste heat recovery market by its sector, by application, by equipment, by end-user and by region. By End-Use Utilities Commercial & Industrial Hybrid power Others By Application Peak power management System stability Demand responsibility Frequency responsibility Power storage By Power capacity Less than 500 KW 500 KW to 2 MW More than 2 MW By Grid connectivity Off-grid On-grid By Wind capacity High wind speed Medium speed wind Low wind speed By Regions North America Asia Pacific Europe Rest of the World

Commercial & Industrial

Hybrid power

Others By Application Peak power management

System stability

Demand responsibility

Frequency responsibility

Power storage By Power capacity Less than 500 KW

500 KW to 2 MW

More than 2 MW By Grid connectivity Off-grid

On-grid By Wind capacity High wind speed

Medium speed wind

Low wind speed By Regions North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Market Research Analysis:- Utilities by end-use, on-grid by connectivity, Peak power management by application and high wind speed by wind capacity are expected to hold the largest shares and expand the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Global onshore wind energy market has been segmented on the basis of end-use, application, grid connectivity, power capacity, wind capacity and region. Based on end-use, the market is further segmented into utilities, commercial & industrial, hybrid power and others. Among these, the utilities segmented are expected to hold major market share. Since utilities are responsible to provide the electricity supply from the demanding sectors. There has been sharp increase in demand for electricity from last decade from the growing economies, thus utilities require more and more power to match the demand. Peak power management segment commands the largest market share by application type, the main reason being shortage of electricity during peak hours.