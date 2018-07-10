Green Stationery – Manufacturing Stationary Items by Environment Friendly Way

We all use lots of consumable goods for living our normal life. By using many of those, some waste products are left such as filled notepads, empty milk boxes, broken cutlery, and lots more. Some of you would not even think that many of such waste products could further be processed for manufacturing products with new lookalike.There are multiple benefits of manufacturing and using recycled products. Firstly, the manufacturing of recycled paper and other products would be cheaper than that of the fresh products. When the manufacturing of such products is cheaper, the merchants also sell those at cheaper rates to the customers. This in turn benefits everyone in the chain of market.

Secondly, recycled products reduce pollution and non-biodegradable wastes from our planet. This is because many products like plastic take 500 to 1000 years to decompose. There are lots of organizations that help in saving the environment by manufacturing recycled products. We, at Green Stationary, are one of such companies. Originated at the UK and founded in 1989, we offer large varieties of office papers, tone papers, and cards manufactured using recycled fibers. Rest than those, we also use recycled brown kraft, textured, colored, and watermarked papers for manufacturing our notebooks. Additionally, you may purchase beautiful and sustainable wood office accessories from us. To protect the environment, we use only the unique biodegradable packaging in which the string and glue sticks are also developed using almonds and potato starch.

We are proud to sell our products to the hosts of green conferences, small pioneering green business personal, natural wedding planners and green pubs, eco conscious home users, restaurants, hotels, and cafes. We have so far served lots many customers of which, more than two thousand from the UK regularly purchase their required products from us. Other than the UK, we also deliver our office stationery products across the globe. You may visit our website to go through the different products offered by us. We assure to deliver those at your mentioned address within the specified time.For any query, you can call us at 01225 480 556 or e-mail at sales@greenstat.co.uk.

