Yellow Fever Treatment Market to Register Steady Growth During 2018 – 2028

Yellow fever is a viral infection which is transmitted from infected female mosquitoes, a particular type of mosquito species called Aedes. The haemogogus mosquito’s species also spread the yellow fever infection. The yellow fever infection occurs worldwide but the prevalence of fever is majorly found in 47 endemic countries of Latin America, Central America and African region. Humans and monkeys are most commonly infected with the yellow fever due to viral infection. Children & geriatric population is more prone to the yellow fever infection owing to poor immune response. The symptoms of the mild yellow fever are headache, fever, vomiting and nausea but the in some cases , the symptoms can be more severe and resulted into heart, kidney and liver problems along with the internal bleeding.

Yellow fever is considered to be the dreadful disease as it may resulted into severe complications and in some cases death due to non-availability of specific treatment. The preventive vaccination is the preferable source to overcome on the spread of yellow fever, which has become the opportunity for the growth of the yellow fever vaccines and treatment market over a forecast period.

Yellow Fever Treatment Devices Market: Drivers & Restraints

The global yellow fever treatment market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The increasing prevalence of the yellow fever disease as viral infection is easily spreading by the mosquitoes, which is anticipated to bolster the demand of yellow fever treatment and drives the growth of the global yellow fever treatment market over the forecast period. The yellow fever vaccine is safe, affordable and it also provide life-long immunity against yellow fever viral infection, which also anticipated to boost the growth of the global yellow fever treatment market. The strict regulations and strongly recommends by the WHO regarding vaccination for every person who is older than 9 months in the disease prone area. WHO also recommends vaccination for all travelers who visit areas prone to the risk of yellow fever, is anticipated to propel the demand of yellow fever vaccines and has become the growth factor of the market. The continuous research and development activities in the yellow fever and related disease treatment also expected to drives the growth of the global yellow fever treatment market over the long run.

However, the possible side effects of yellow fever vaccination such as headache, muscle pain, joint pain, swelling and body aches may hamper the demand for the yellow fever treatment and restrain the growth of the global market. Supply side infrastructure bottleneck restraints such as standardized diagnostic practice, surveillance system and cold chain system for vaccine storage also may affect the growth of the global yellow fever treatment market over the forecast period.

Yellow Fever Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of regional presence, the global yellow fever treatment market is segmented into eight key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China and Japan, China, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Currently, North America is contributing the leading shares to the global yellow fever treatment market in terms of value and anticipated to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The Europe is also contributing the moderate shares to the market due to the advanced medical facilities, awareness and regulation about the vaccination for yellow fever disease in the region. APAC is the most lucrative market for the yellow fever treatment due to the increasing prevalence of the yellow fever treatment in the region and expected to show a robust growth to the global yellow fever treatment market.

Some of the major market players in yellow fever treatment market globally include Sanofi Pasteur SA, Bio-Manguinhos, Institut Pasteur de Dakar, FSUE Chumakov, iBio Inc. and others.