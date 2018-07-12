Food Antifoaming Agents Market Research Report by Size, Share, Growth, Key Players Review and Forecast 2018 to 2023

Market Overview:

Food Antifoaming Agents are synthetic compounds which are primarily added to food & beverage products to restrict the foam formation. Also, food antifoaming agents help in reducing the spoilage caused by micro-organisms, which increases the product shelf-life. They are used to preserve taste, flavor and other food qualities. Food antifoaming agents rupture the bubble formation on the surface and help in enhancing the industrial production.

Food Antifoaming Agents Market is increasing due to increased demand for food additives in the foods and beverages industry. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding the use of defoamers in foods & beverage industry for various benefits such as inhibition of foam formation, preservation of olfactory properties, and increased process efficiency are likely to boost the growth of the global food antifoaming agents market.

Moreover, increasing demand for food antifoaming agents to overcome food spoilage is projected to drive the growth of the global food antifoaming agents market. The market players are responding to these new opportunities by expanding their product lines, which has boosted the share of the food antifoaming agents in the global market. However, stringent government guidelines on the use of antifoaming agents in food & beverage products are likely to hamper the market growth over the review period. The global food antifoaming agents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Food Antifoaming Agents Market: BASF SE (Germany), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), Ashland LLC (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (U.S.), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.), Elementis Plc. (U.K), HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Kemira OYJ (Finland)

Segment:

The global food antifoaming agents market is segmented into Type and Application.

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into Silicone, Water, Oil-Based and others. Among all, the silicone-based food antifoaming agents segment holds the major market share owing to its wide range of product applicability and enhanced attributes such as thermal stability and chemical inertness.

On the basis of the application, the food antifoaming agents market is segmented into Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery and Oils & Fats, Dairy & Frozen Desserts and others. Among all, the beverages segment is dominating the market.

Regional Analysis:

Food Antifoaming Agents Market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). The North American region is dominating the food antifoaming agents market followed by the Asia Pacific owing to rising population followed by increasing consumption of food & beverage products in both the regions.

Moreover, high demand for food antifoaming agents to restrict foam formation, and also, enhance the production efficiency is majorly driving the market growth of Asia Pacific region and is further anticipated to uplift the growth of food antifoaming agents market during the forecast period.