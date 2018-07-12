OnlineTyari Partners Wo Provide Credit Services to Students

Enabling students to register for online courses and test preparations conveniently, and pay later

New Delhi, July 11, 2018: Mumbai based fintech company ePayLater, a leading innovator in the credit market, has partnered with OnlineTyari, India’s largest test preparation platform, to provide its customers a convenient option of making payment for online job-oriented tests courses, and paying for them later.

By Partnering with ePayLater, OnlineTyari is giving an opportunity to its existing users as well as new users to avail its services without any hassle and can pay later for that. To use this new feature, users will be required to sign up on ePayLater and once signed up the customer can avail a credit limit of up to Rs. 20,000. And to settle the payments users get 14-day interest-free period from the date of purchase.

“We have observed exceptional adoption in the online education segment and we believe that ePayLater is going to be a payment option of choice especially for the time and money conscious students and young professionals. Digital education is helping students participate and excel in the knowledge-driven economy. Put together, we believe this is a real-life example of how digital-credit and digital-education are re-shaping modern India for the better and how startups like ours are leading the way there” said Mr. Uday Somayajula, co-founder, ePayLater.

This is one more step to encourage students to avail the services of OnlineTyari conveniently and fulfill their dream of a government job.

On talking about this development Mr. Rajveer Meena, Co-founder, OnlineTyari resonated, “We aim to bring convenience for our users at every touch point on OnlineTyari platform, including Payment Options. Partnership with ePayLater will certainly eliminate frictions involved in the payment process and offer greater value to our users.”

About OnlineTyari: OnlineTyari through its multilingual app and website provides individuals with relevant material to prepare for various entrance tests for government jobs and higher educational institutes including the civil services, banking services, UPSC, GATE, and other government jobs. With 8.5+ mn registered users, OnlineTyari is leading test preparation player in its space. Recently, it has launched, TyariPlus, an annual subscription plan to access unlimited preparation material at INR 1499/- Only.

About ePaylater- It is a ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ payment solution through which customers can get access to a credit limit to make faster online purchases. A signed up customer can avail a credit limit of upto Rs. 20,000. A 14-day interest-free period is provided from the date of purchase to settle the payment.