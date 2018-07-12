TSC Launches Compact Industrial Printer MB240 Series In India

TSC Auto ID, a global leading manufacturer of innovative thermal label printers for industrial, desktop and mobile applications in the AIDC industry launches the most complete, yet cost-effective, entry-level industrial printer,“MB240 Series” in India. With a small footprint, compact design and quiet operation, the MB240 Series is a perfect solution for light industrial printing applications. The new MB240 Series is designed to fit alongside TSC’s bigger industrial printer models including the MH240 and MX240P Series.

The MB240 Series features a 3.5” intuitive color touch display and bright indicators allowing for simple operation. Easily customized menus provide an enhanced user-friendly experience. Connect to any host with a variety of interfaces including 802.11 a/b/g/n wireless, Ethernet, Bluetooth, USB, USB host and serial connections. Options including regular cutter, peel & present with internal rewind, and a general-purpose input/output (GPIO) interface allow the printer to be integrated into nearly any application.

Small Footprint and Rugged Design:

Compared to the TSC legacy ME240 Series printer, the MB240 Series weighs 10% less and is 13% smaller in size. It fits where larger industrial printers can’t.

Industrial Class Thermal Print Head module design:

· Wide Open Angle for Media Handling

· Ribbon Tension and Pressure Adjustment

3.5” Intuitive Color Touch Display:

The MB240 Series includes a 3.5” HVGA color touch display featuring a user-friendly GUI (Graphical User Interface) design with six menu buttons.

Versatile Availability of Connectivity:

The MB240 Series standard interface includesUSB, USB Host, Serial and Internal Ethernet. Other options include a seamless 802.11 a/b/g/n Wi-Fi Slot-in module or internal steady BT 4.2 interface.

One Step to Quick Setup/ Update:

In one quick step, scan 1D or 2D barcodes to easily setup or clone configurations.