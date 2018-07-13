Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Complications, Delivery Type, Risk, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market globally is expected to expand with a CAGR of 4.93 percent during the forecast period while earning revenues past the USD 215 billion mark by the year 2023.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Scenario:

MRFR’s outlook towards the worldwide active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market remains positive with a 4.93% CAGR forecast for the next five years. In terms of clinical efficacy and value, APIs have become an important component in the healthcare sector.

The emergence of novel therapeutics coupled with development of advanced delivery systems is likely to create lucrative market opportunities for APIs in the forthcoming years. The growing trend towards personalized medicines is also influencing the API market landscape. In addition, increased focus towards reducing overall cost of manufacturing and supply chain consolidation are some of the other reasons behind the dramatic growth of APIs in recent years.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market – Geographical Overview

On regional basis, global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is segmented into America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. America commands the largest market, majorly due to increasing prevalence of different chronic diseases and rise in the number of cancer patients. According to national cancer institute, in 2016 723,350 new cancer cases was registered in America. North America contribute a major share in America market. Besides increasing prevalence of cancer, well developed healthcare sector, increasing healthcare expenditure and adoption of biologic drugs by peoples has contributed in the growth of the market in this region.

Segmental Analysis for Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market:

The segmental analysis of the market is based on the segments of the manufacturing process, API formulation, application, type of synthesis, molecule, and region. The market segmentation by type of synthesis consists of biotech and synthetic segments. The synthetic segment in 2017 was worth USD 132,690.7 Mn. The application based segmentation of the market has been segmented into oncology, cardiovascular disease, orthopedic disorders, neurological disorders, respiratory, urology, gastrointestinal disorders and others. The oncology segment is anticipated to develop with an incremental CAGR during the forecast period.

Top Players for Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Israel), Cipla (India), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (India), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Sanofi (France), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Aurobindo Pharma (US), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (India), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), AbbVie Inc. (US).

TOC of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2023:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 DEFINITION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

TOC CONTINUED…!

Essential points covered in Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market 2018 to 2023:-

What will the market size and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

