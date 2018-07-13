CUCO ADD EXTRA SPICE TO THE DISTINCT TASTE OF DORSET

Earlier this year, Dorset Sea Salt Co. chose CuCo as the agency to rebrand their business. Since then, we have re-designed the Dorset Sea Salt Co. identity, packaging and their website too!

Here’s the story so far:

As packaging experts with plenty of previous experience in packaging design, we knew we could create something extra special and truly unique for Dorset Sea Salt Co. that would make the brand stand out on the shelves!

The all-new logo we created for Dorset Sea Salt Co. was printed on the new packaging in gold foiling, giving the products a prestige look and feel. The natural, light, pastel colours used across Dorset Sea Salt’s product range gives the brand a fresh look and helps to differentiate the brand from its competitors.

By using glass jars instead of plastic packaging, we made sure that the new packaging would reflect the eco-friendly values of Dorset Sea Salt Co., whilst also communicating the premium image of the brand. The demand for Dorset Sea Salt has significantly increased since the re-design and the colourful jars have created a local ‘buzz’ about the brand!

We re-designed Dorset Sea Salt Co.’s website to make sure the site aligns with the new brand identity. With exciting content, such as recipes, video content and interesting information about the origins of the brand, the new website is full of personality and better communicates the values, quality and craftsmanship of Dorset Sea Salt Co. As digital marketing experts, we also adapted the brands’ meta descriptions and page titles in order to improve the site’s organic search performance.

It has been amazing to work with such an exciting, local brand and we are looking forward to continue working with Dorset Sea Salt Co.!

If you’re looking for a new logo, packaging or website then get in touch with CuCo today on 01202 911959 or email us at hello@cucocreative.co.uk – We’d love to help!