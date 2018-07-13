Defibrillators Pads Market 2018 – Leading Manufactures, Regions, Drivers, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

The defibrillators pads market is projected to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The defibrillation process is used as a treatment in ventricular fibrillation, pulseless ventricular tachycardia, and cardiac arrhythmia. A defibrillator is used for delivery of an electric shock to the heart that causes depolarization of the heart muscles and re-establishes normal conduction of the heart’s electrical impulse.

The global defibrillators pads market is majorly driven by the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing advancement in surgeries, and growing penetration by market players. Additionally, factors such as initiatives taken by the government to increase the quality of healthcare, innovations in medical devices, and availability of skilled personnel are likely to spur the growth of the market. However, factors such as high cost of defibrillators pads and their implantation procedures are likely to hinder the growth of the market. Likely, limited knowledge about defibrillators and sudden cardiac arrest issues are expected to turn as a challenge for the market.

Key Players for Defibrillators Pads Market:

Medtronic

Cardiac Science Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Stryker Corporation Biotronik SE & Co. KG.

Defibtech, LLC.

Mindray Medical

Nihon Koden Corporation

Cardinal Health

Intended Audience

Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Suppliers

Medical Research Laboratories

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Potential Investors

Segments for Global Defibrillators Pads Market:

The global defibrillators pads market is segmented on the basis of product, age group, distribution channel, and end-user. According to the product, the market is segmented into manual external, manual internal, automatic external, and others.

Considering the age group, the market is segmented into pediatric defibrillator pads and adult defibrillator pads.

According to the distribution channel, the market is segmented into online pharmacy, retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and others.

On account of end-user, the market is segmented into pre-hospital services, hospitals and clinics, alternate care facilities, the public access market, and the home healthcare services market. Based on region the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The American region is segmented into North America and South America. Similarly, Europe is segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe.

Regional Analysis for Global Defibrillators Pads Market:

The Americas dominates the global defibrillators pads market owing to the increasing geriatric population, which leads to hypertension and metabolic disorders that trigger the occurrence of cardiovascular disorders. Additionally, increasing fast food chains, the rate of obesity issues, addiction to alcohol, and tobacco and drugs along with rising government initiatives for the research and development of innovative and advanced products are likely to enhance the growth of defibrillators pads in the North American region. For instance, the American Heart Association estimated that 31% of the deaths in the U.S. were due to cardiovascular disorders in 2014. The presence of some of the key players such as Boston Scientific, ASAHI INTECC Limited, and Cardinal health in this area adds up to the market growth.

Europe accounts for the second largest market due to the increasing rate of cardiovascular disorders and established medical device market. Additionally, the increasing government support and increasing healthcare infrastructure along with the increasing per capita income of individuals are driving the growth of the defibrillators pads market in Europe. For instance, Eurostat estimated that over 19.2% of the population in Europe was aged 65 and above. This increasing older population is likely to increase the rising patient population because of them being prone to cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, the U.S. and the U.K. are making it compulsory for certain sports arenas, government facilities, and institutes to store and maintain Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), as unavailability of defibrillators is the most common cause of sudden cardiac arrest. These initiatives are likely to accelerate the market growth of defibrillators pads as they are directly linked to defibrillators.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for defibrillators pads whose growth is attributed to the rising population and improving the standard of living. Additionally, the increasing healthcare spending and demand for new and innovative treatment options are likely to drive the growth of the market. India, Singapore, Australia, and China are the major contributors to the market growth due to the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure, the presence of regional headquarters of key players in these regions and increasing demand for diagnostic services.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa is expected to witness a slow growth due to limited access to healthcare facilities and affordability issues among the population. In the Middle East, the growth of the market is driven by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates because of the well-established healthcare infrastructure, awareness for good health among the residents, as well as accessibility to modern medical technology methods.

