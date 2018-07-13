Ethyl Acrylate Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2028

Ethyl acrylate is the ethyl ester of the parent acrylic acid. Ethyl acrylate finds wide applications in the homo-polymers and chemicals industry. Ethyl acrylate exhibits good water and sunlight resistance coupled with excellent weathering and low temperature flexibility. Being too volatile, ethyl acrylate reacts easily with many organic and inorganic compounds. Ethyl acrylate is colorless and is not soluble in water. However, it is readily soluble in organic solvents such as alcohols.

Ethyl acrylate is used in production of co-polymers like acrylic acid and its salts, amides, esters, acrylonitrile, methacrylate, vinyl acetate, vinylidene chloride, vinyl chloride, styrene, butadiene, maleates and other unsaturated polyesters. Polymers such as rubbers, denture materials, plastics and resins require ethyl acrylate as one of the raw materials. Manufacturers around the world use ethyl acrylate to produce resins which are further used to manufacture coatings, paints or latex products.

Market Dynamics:

Owing to its wide applications in the paints and coatings segment, ethyl acrylate market is largely dependent on the growth of the construction and infrastructure sector. Ethyl acrylate is in a stable demand from the pharmaceutical sector due to its use as a reagent in various pharmaceutical intermediates. The feasible properties and a high demand from the end user industries are the key factors in the growth of the global market of ethyl acrylate.

Acrylic acid is a vital raw material in the production of ethyl acrylate and propylene is widely used for the commercial manufacture of acrylic acid. Any advancement in the global prices of propylene adversely affect the cost of acrylic acid and its derivatives, particularly ethyl acrylate. Also, since ethyl acrylate is highly toxic, several environmental regulations limit its growth. Health and safety organizations such as the New Jersey Department of Health and Senior Services, OSHA, NIOSH and ACGIH have termed ethyl acrylate as a “Carcinogen with extreme caution” and advice to reduce its human exposure to the lowest level possible. Economical and safety concerns tend to overshadow the numerous advantages of ethyl acrylate.

Many of the key market players of ethyl acrylate are observed to adopt an expansion strategy to maintain a steady supply for the growing demands. For instance, in 2017, Arkema S.A. invested $90 million in its acrylic acid production units on Clear Lakes, Texas upgrading the total capacity to 270 kt/year.

Market Segmentation:

The ethyl acrylate market can be segmented on the basis of application and end use industry.

On the basis of application, ethyl acrylate can be segmented into:

Adhesives and Sealants

Surface Coatings

Detergents

Plastic Additives

Others

On the basis of end use industries, ethyl acrylate market can be segmented into:

Plastics industry

Leather industry

Paints and coatings industry

Packaging industry

Paper industry

Textiles industry

Regional Outlook:

Region wise, Asia Pacific dominates the global ethyl acrylate market. Owing to the growth of the construction and infrastructure business in regions like Asia Pacific and North America, the demand from these regions will experience a stable growth. In terms of applications, it is predicted that the adhesives and sealants will undergo the fastest growth with Asia Pacific region leading the global market.

List of Key Participants:

The Dow Chemical Company

Arkema S.A.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Sasol Limited

LG Chem Ltd.

Toronto Research Chemicals

BASF SE

SIBUR

