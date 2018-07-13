Leading for Success makes for a Successful Leader

CEO World Awards announced the Gold Winner, Srinivas Guptha Dubba, Founder and CEO @ TrustLogics Inc. (Atlanta, GA USA), for Founder, Entrepreneur or Partner of the Year, 2018 (11 – 99 Employees).

John Maxwell has said, “…if you think your leading and no one is following, you are just taking a walk.” Facing the challenge of his most ambitious undertaking in over 10 stellar years of entrepreneurial management, Srinivas Guptha Dubba, the CEO of TrustLogics™, knew that the realization of his TrustLogics™ initiative would require a wider range of expertise than even his own considerable talents. Being a visionary and having the ability to convincingly cast his vision, he began the task of pulling together targeted individuals whom he believed would be attracted by the scope and size of the TrustLogics project.

Shirley E Borghi, herself an accomplish leader as recognized by her inclusion in Leadership Atlanta Class of 2019, said this about joining the TrustLogics senior management team: “It is a measure of the stature and respect that Srinivas earned over a career of generous and intentional relationship building, that professionals with established reputations agreed to join the TrustLogics™ management team.” Indeed, with Srinivas as the visionary leader, what was perhaps the most diverse management team of men and women, with skills and expertise ranging from finance to blockchain technology, came together and undertook the challenge to actualize the vision of a global standard for the hiring process.

As the Founder and CEO of TrustLogics™, Srinivas drew on his passion and motivation for a better hiring process, and articulated a vision for a global standard that would drastically improve the many inefficiencies of the complicated hiring process. What started as a way to use a database to simplify and improve the prescreening of job seekers, led to the possibility of using presently available technology to resolve problems in other areas of the hiring process. Srinivas was able in short time to develop a dynamic and effective working relationship with the talented cadre of individuals that he now had on his management team. The team synthesized their wide range of expertise and relevant global experience to undertake completion of the business plan, and delineate appropriate milestones relative to the planned release of the TrustLogics open beta.

The beta release was achieved as planned for December 2017. Consistent with his leadership philosophy, Srinivas was front and center of the planning and hours of intense meetings that culminated in the successful release of the software, which by the end of the year, enabled more than 500,000 registered users in the system.

About Srinivas Guptha Dubba

Srinivas Guptha Dubba is Founder and CEO of TrustLogics™, with over a decade of Executive Level experience in the Technology Businesses field. Srinivas has a history of establishing successful ventures and a diverse portfolio of business interests. He has built and sold, two medium size staffing companies. He has earned a valued reputation gained through the many years of staffing experience while managing the operations, and as owner and CEO. Also, he is the owner of several patents covering business and engineering initiatives. In many respects, with the development of TrustLogics™, Srinivas has created a new “mouse trap”, and has garnered attention, not only as a disruptive solution, but also as an ecosystem that has portability, bringing increased utility and functionality to existing hiring systems and platforms.