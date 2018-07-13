Mobile Effort Company is Scheduled New App ‘Group Tracker’ for Release on the 25th of July 2018

The software development company Mobile Effort is going to release an original Android app ‘Group Tracker’. The application is developed to help members to find out a location of each other on a map and track movement in real time.
Following popular users requests the company is glad to introduce ‘Group Tracker’. The application changes a common vision of tracking a location of a person.
The application is used for a group of members need to track the location of each other. Those groups may consist as from family members, close friends as from co-workers or even players of some kind of active intellectual games.
The main features:
• Unlimited amount of group members.
• High accuracy of location detecting.
• Real-time movement tracking.
• Low battery usage.
• Simple process to create, invite and join a group.
• Free of anonymous tracking. The app doesn’t break user confidentiality.
• Alerts about important actions in a joined group.
• Nice and customizable UI.
To get a free version of app ‘Group Tracker’ designed for ОS Android 4.4 and higher, please, visit Mobile Effort website https://mobileffort.com/products/ to get the product release earlier.

