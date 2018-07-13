Mobile Effort Offers ‘Call Stats’ App for Android

The software development company Mobile Effort offers Android app ‘Call Stats’. The application assists users to get a statistical data regarding minutes spent on talking per frequent numbers and per carrier.

Let’s imagine if a network carrier decided to update the monthly fee. At the same time, another carrier fills up every billboard with a super new tariff and opportunities. Can a user say how many minutes he’s spent for either making or retrieving calls to fit these super things for himself and his caller? Application ‘Call Stats’ is answered on these and even more questions.

With application ‘Call Stats’ users are able to plan and manage all their mobile time flow. The app becomes an easy assistant for everyone is used to save money spent on talking.

The main features:

• Statistic per mobile carrier.

• Statistic per dialed numbers.

• Gathering the statistic on an interval basis.

• Filtering of incoming/outgoing calls.

• Sharing data cross section.

To get a free version of the app designed for ОS Android 5.1 and higher, please, visit Google Play https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mobileffort.callstatistic.

Mobile Effort team is very excited to receive a feedback about the product. Please, don’t hesitate to write about any issues to me-support@mobileffort.com with subject ‘Call Stats’.