Orangeries Are Becoming More Popular Say Sovereign Home Improvements

According to Grays-based Sovereign Home Improvements, orangeries are gaining in popularity.

Managing Director Matthew Adair said “Orangeries are becoming more popular, as people like something a bit more than a conservatory. Although they are similar, an orangery usually is built to be made to look more like an extension with lots of windows! In most cases, they have more brickwork than a conservatory and are usually made with brickwork not unlike that of the house.”

*Orangery tends to be more brickwork than a conservatory and can often also include a flat roof system with a glass skypod lantern in the roof.

In the era between the 17th and 19th centuries wealthy people who were part of the “elite” would have an Orangery in the grounds of their home where they would grow citrus tree – oranges and lemons.

The Orangery was really a status symbol among the wealthy, but over the years citrus fruits became more readily available to the public and were cheaper as well. Gradually, Orangeries were turned over to growing other exotic plants and shrubs, some of which could be planted out in the garden. The concept of the orangery originated in Italy and migrated to Holland where it developed until it was brought into Britain.

Adair said that many people are confused by the difference between an Orangery and Conservatory. It is generally thought that the Conservatory was a sort of by-product of the Orangery and was used for growing shrubs and herb plants rather than fruits. Glass walls and ceilings allowed maximum light into the Conservatory so that the plants could grow quickly.

Today, the Conservatory is an extension to the house, rather like an extra room, which may or may not contain any plants. It allows the garden to be viewed from the home. An Orangery may be attached to the house, but it can also be a completely free-standing building. While people use the Conservatory as an extra lounge or living room, the orangery may be used as an office, a children’s play room, or, of course, it may be filled with exotic plants, depending upon the owner’s personal preferences!

Sovereign Home Improvements builds Orangeries either attached to the home or free-standing. Orangeries generally have more brickwork than a conservatory and Conservatories are usually constructed from uPVC or aluminium. Both use double glazing and modern glass to keep the space warm in winter and cool in summer.

Each build incorporates self-cleaning glass. The Conservatories and Orangeries that Sovereign Home Improvements construct all use multi-point locking systems and the very latest in 21st century security technology.

Of course, Sovereign Home Improvements is not restricted to building orangeries and Conservatories but undertakes a wide range of other home improvements including doors of all types and double-glazed windows.

Although based in Grays, it receives a lot of enquiries and orders for double glazing Brentwood, Billericay and Southend among other towns. uPVC windows are the most popular, and the company estimates that some 80% of the windows in Romford are made from uPVC because it costs less than other materials.

#Sovereign uPVC windows are A+ rated for energy and can be made in any design that the customer requires. Every window – of whatever design – comes with a 10–point Police approved locking system as standard, which is known as Secured by Design. The uPVC windows come in a choice of different colours apart from the traditional white. Light oak and rosewood are popular, as is anthracite grey which is becoming requested more often.

The company also installs tilt and turn windows. As the name suggest, these can tilt open at the top and be locked into one of several positions to allow everything from a trickle of air into the home to a fresh breeze. Simply by closing the window and turning the handle the other way, the window can be fully opened inward into the room. Tilt and turn windows are very popular in high rise buildings because the fact that they open inwards makes them very easy to clean.

Sovereign also installs doors of all types including composite doors and uPVC doors. Also available are bi-folding doors, French doors, patio doors, and sliding glass doors, all of which incorporate the very latest security systems.