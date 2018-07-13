Sodium Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market : Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored by 2023

Carboxymethyl cellulose is an additive for improving product and processing characteristics in various fields, including pharmaceuticals and food. Carboxymethyl cellulose is often used as its sodium salt, sodium carboxymethyl cellulose. Sodium carboxymethyl cellulose is used as a viscosity modifier or thickener, and to stabilize emulsions in various products including consumer goods. Carboxymethyl cellulose is known for its excellent water retaining capacity. Sodium carboxymethyl cellulose forms films that are resistant to oils, greases, and organic solvents. Sodium carboxymethyl cellulose is synthesized by the reaction of chloroacetic acid with cellulose.

Get Research Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sodium-carboxymethyl-cellulose-market.html

The polar carboxyl groups render the cellulose soluble and chemically reactive. Carboxymethyl cellulose is also a constituent of many non-food products, such as toothpaste, personal lubricants, laxatives, diet pills, waterbased paints, detergents and various paper products. Carboxymethyl cellulose is used primarily because it is nontoxic, has high viscosity and is not allergic to humans as the major source fiber is either softwood pulp or cotton linter. Cellulose ethers, such as sodium carboxymethyl cellulose are long-chain polymers. Their solution characteristics depend on the average chain length or degree of polymerization as well as the degree of substitution. Carboxymethyl cellulose is primarily used in pharmaceutical, food, ceramics, textiles, coatings, cosmetics and consumer industry.

The growth in end user industries is expected to increase the consumption of sodium carboxymethyl cellulose. The increase in consumption of consumer products in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America is expected to boost demand for sodium carboxymethyl cellulose. However, environmental regulations and availability of substitutes could hamper the growth of this market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest consumer of sodium caboxymethyl cellulose followed by North America and Europe. India and China are expected to be major consumers of sodium carboxymethyl cellulose in Asia Pacific. In Asia Pacific, end-users such as personal care, food and beverages and paper process exhibit high demand for sodium carboxymethyl cellulose. Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and Republic of Korea are expected to be other major consumers of sodium carboxymethyl cellulose in Asia Pacific. The U.S. is the largest consumer of sodium caboxymethyl cellulose in North America. Latin America is also expected to experience moderate to high growth rate due to increasing consumption from emerging economies. Brazil and Argentina are expected to be major consumers of sodium caboxymethyl cellulose in Latin America.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4164

Large and medium chemical companies dominate the sodium caboxymethyl cellulose market. Some of the key players in this market are Shandong Yigang Chemicals Co., Ltd. (China), Zibo Hailan Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Qingdao Hengke Fine Chemicals Industrial Co., Ltd.(China), Baoding Huarui Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Nanjing Landoil Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Hunan Sentai Biotechnology Co., Ltd.(China), Luzhou North Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.(China) Fushixin Polymer Fiber (Foshan) Co., Ltd.(China), Zibo City Linzi Yixiang Chemical Co., Ltd. (china), Henan Allrich Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Anhui Leafchem Co., Ltd.(China), Luoyang Dongcheng Science And Technology Development Co., Ltd. (China), Bausch & Lomb India Private Limited (India), Shelka Chem Industry (India), Praggya (Centaur Pharmaceuticals) (India), Cipla Limited (India), Lupin Laboratories Ltd. (India), Scoria Pharmaceuticals (India), Triveni Chemicals (India) and Oyster Labs Limited (India) among others. Companies are using strategic acquisitions and mergers to remain competitive in the market. In addition, companies are using aggressive marketing tactics to increase their market share. Companies are shifting their production facilities from developed economies to emerging economies due to availability of land, cheap labor and government subsidies.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/