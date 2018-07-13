Wound Closure Device Market Opportunities, Drivers, Manufacturers, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2022

Global Wound Closure Device Market has been growing rapidly and is expected to grow further. Effective and instant healers and also, these are useful when wound healing is difficult with traditional methods producing high risk of infection, these wound closer option are quick, easy to apply and remove and also had minimum cost associated with them has increased The Global Wound Closure Device Market globally. Other factors which restraint the growth of global wound closer market includes avoidance in highly visible areas such as face to minimize scarring, medical glues used as a wound closer device has less efficiency and is normally only one fifth as effective as sutures decreasing its demand for many procedures and injuries.

Surgical procedures, tissue sealants and hemostats are expected to emerge as the most preferred method of wound closure in cosmetic surgery segments, which itself is expected to increasing its market and demand in coming year.

Stapling devices are expected to witness high growth due to increased efficiency, safety and reduced recovery time with the cost effectiveness of the devices.

Factors influencing the growth of these devices in Asia pacific region include development of new diagnostic centers and hospitals, increased expenditure in healthcare and continuously growing healthcare infrastructure in developing countries.

Wound Closure Device Market will grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2013 to 2019 and reaching a value of 13 billion by 2019 and 21 billion by the end of the forecasted period, 2018-2022

Global Wound Closure Device Market – Key Players

• Adhezion Biomedical (US)

• Aesculap, Inc (USA).

• Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc (UK)

• Arthrex, Inc. (US)

• Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

• Baxter (us), CollPlant Ltd. (Israel)

• Connexicon medical (Ireland)

• ConvaTec Group PLC

• CP Medical, Inc.(USA)

• Derma Sciences Inc. (US)

• Dolphin Sutures

• Durect Corporation

• Ethicon US

• LLC.

• Gecko Biomedical

• Gust

• Hollister Incorporated (USA)

• IVT Medical Ltd

• Imbed Biosciences (USA) and others

Global Wound Closure Device Market – Segmentation

“Global Wound Closure Device Market” is majorly segmented on the basis of types of wounds, device, application and end users. Based on the type of wound the market is further segmented into chronic, acute and more. . On the basis of type of devices the market is again classified into sutures, wound closure strips, wound closure adhesive, staplers, tissue sealants, hemostats and more. Further depending on the type of wound the market is again classified into surgical wounds, ulcers, burn, trauma and others. Similar on the basis of end-users the market is again classified into hospitals, clinics, trauma centers and others etc.

Global Wound Closure Device Market – Intended Audience

• Global Wound Closure Device Manufacturers & Suppliers

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Government Research Laboratories

• Independent Research Laboratories

• Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities

• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

• Academic Institutes and Universities

