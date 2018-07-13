Your sofa is your home’s first and biggest style statement! The new ‘Home Komfort’ sofa collection by Kurl-on combines style & luxury with comfort, to ensure you make the right one

Bangalore, July 13, 2018: The sofa set continues to remain the single biggest piece of furniture that makes a statement of your home and your taste for home décor. It sets the tone for the rest of your living space. Picking the right sofa may not be an easy task though; the choice of sofas that combine style and luxury with comfort and functionality are not many. Not anymore! Kurl-on, India’s popular and leading mattress and home furniture brand has launched a new sofa collection under its brand of home furniture & furnishings- ‘Home Komfort’. The newly launched collection provides you just this eclectic mix that modern homes require!

Crafted with stylish designs and colours, the Home Komfort sofas offers diverse variants to choose from, in leather and premium upholstery and fabric. From ‘Palette’, a single seater sofa cum bed which offers the perfect combination of utility to Armada, a complete set of 3, 2 and 1 seaters, the range is comprehensive to meet vastly different tastes, homes and budgets. The range starts from INR 29,000 and goes up to INR 1.7 lakhs. The sofa range will be available at Kurl-on ‘Home Komfort’ stores present across Bangalore, New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jamshedpur, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad, Baroda, Surat, Pune, Cochin, Mangalore and Mysore besides online at www.homekomforts.com.

Elaborating on the uniqueness of the new collection, Mr. Sudhakar Pai, Chairman and Managing Director of Kurl-on, says, “There are very few sofas around that combine sophistication with comfort and adaptability that modern homes require and with the new ‘Home Komfort’ sofa range, we have attempted to address this gap. More importantly, keeping Kurl-on’s brand philosophy in mind, we wanted to provide our customers a quality product that withstands the wear and tear of daily use, without compromising on the opulence that people want the sofa set to convey in their living rooms or that they might want this at affordable, value for money prices.”

The product range has been crafted to perfection using high quality pinewood and ash wood for its strength and durability; foam and poly fiber seat fillers for maximum comfort and zigzag spring and pocket spring for flexible tensile strength. Whole wood structure have also been used for durable leg support.

About Kurl-on: Kurl-on a brand name synonymous with “mattresses” is India’s leading manufacturer of mattresses, furniture and furnishing products. With a huge line of products across these categories, Kurl-on has 31 exclusive company owned Home Komfort brand outlets, 850 franchise retailers, 7,000+ dealers, 72 branch and stock points and 10 strategically located manufacturing facilities across Karnataka, Orissa, Madhya Pradesh, Uttaranchal and Gujarat. With state-of-the-art technology, Kurl-on endeavors to improve standards in the Indian mattress and furniture industry besides being in tune with the changing needs of Indian consumer. For more information, do visit http://www.kurlon.com/

Sneak Peek at The new Home Komfort Sofa Collection

Family gatherings are fun. Make them comfortable too with Armada. Firm and vibrant, this set comes in colors to match your taste. It comes in four color variants.

Start conversations. Make a statement with Balance. This two-seater with a tea table adds luxury to your lifestyle.

Sink in it after a rough day. This stylish Sofa – Estelle, gives you comfort while making your living room look trendy. It comes in two color variants.

Make your living room look different, every time with Lima. Arrange this set of sturdy and flexible sofa with chaise the way you want.

Add style to your lifestyle with Merlin. This comfy yet robust dual toned sofa set brings your living room alive. It comes in two color variants.

Let your home redefine elegance with Nora. This lightweight sofa doubles up as a cosy bed making your home look classy and comfortable. It comes in two color variants.

Sit, relax, or sleep on Palette. As vibrant as you are, this sofa cum bed is the perfect combination of utility and style.

Style your living room with Pearlo set of sofas. Firm, comfortable, and seamless; no movement goes unnoticed. But yours will. It comes in two color variants.

Lounge around in any direction of your living room with Rush. This multi-feature lavish sofa with chaise gives a comfy yet chic feel.

Living room or bedroom, the choice is yours with Zenith. Design your space creatively and smartly with this sofa cum bed. It comes in two color variants.