Output Factory Server for InDesign Now Can Save Page Groups as PDF Files

The new version adds the ability to export every n pages of InDesign document as single PDF files (for example, every 2 pages, 3 pages etc.) The specified groups of pages can also be exported as spreads if the Spreads option is checked in the selected PDF export preset. This time saving feature was in high demand by InDesign users. Output Factory is now the only tool on the market that provides customers with multi-page sequential export to single PDF files. The update also addresses an issue in which the IDML file extension was not removed from the resulting output files.

Output Factory Server is intended to run on a dedicated machine and support unlimited users on a network via watched hot folders. Users can create hot folders for different output targets such as hi-res PDF, large format printing, Flash files and so on. The app offers the following key features:

-Output InDesign files automatically from hot folders

-Supports print, PDF, PostScript, TIFF, EPUB and other formats

-Output to multiple formats from a single hot folder

-Automatic email notifications on errors and other events

-Layer versioning

-Variable output file names

-Automatic preflighting

-PDF security presets for different workflows

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory Server can be purchased from Zevrix web site for US$699.95, as well as from authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The upgrade to version 2 is $350 for the licensed users of Output Factory Server 1.x and BatchOutput Server. Output Factory Server requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2018.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics, file delivery and Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.