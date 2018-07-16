Global Vegan Cheese Market – Industry Size, Share, Analysis, Trend & Forecast 2024

The worldwide Vegan Cheese Market has seen a “surge in deals” as per new market explore on the classification. The lift is transcendently because of the expanding notoriety of vegan eating — and not simply by vegans, but rather omnivores trying to add more plant-based suppers to their eating regimen.

Vegan cheese is also known as dairy-alternative cheese mainly produced for vegans which is easy to digest as well as for other people who avoid animal products. Vegan cheese is entirely plant-based and involves combining lactic bacteria added for acidity with consolidating the protein mass from various plant sources. Emulsifiers, oils and thickeners are frequently used to produce firmer types of vegan cheeses. Some highly processed cheese enhance the Flavour and texture of the vegan cheese.

The global vegan cheese market is estimated and forecasted in terms of volume (KT) and revenue (USD million) generated by the market for the forecast period up to 2024. Growing concerns over antibiotic, allergens, and animal welfare concerns and increasing awareness of lactose intolerant conditions boost the growth of the global vegan cheese market. In addition to this, increasing preference of consumer towards the vegan cheese many companies are coming with variety of vegan cheese products in the market.

The report analyses the global vegan cheese market on the basis of source, product type, distribution channel, application and geography. By source, the vegan cheese market is bifurcated into soy milk, rice milk, almond milk and other sources. Other sources includes coconut milk, hazelnut, cashew and peanut milk etc.

Scope & Analysis of the Report Based on Geography:

The global market is studied for key regions such as, North America which includes U.S., Canada and Mexico, Europe which includes Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific which includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia pacific and Rest of the world which includes Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Global Vegan Cheese Market Is Led By Key Companies:

The key vendors of the vegan cheese market include Dr. Cow, Tree Nut Cheese, Uhrenholt A/S, Kite Hill, Miyoko’s Kitchen, Vtopian Artisan Cheeses, Heidi Ho., Hochland Group, Parmela Creamery, and Treeline Treenut Cheese among others.

Based On Product Type, the Global Vegan Cheese Market:

• Heddar

• Cream Cheese

• Parmesan

• Mozzarella And Other Product Types

The Vegan Cheese Finds Major Applications:

• Fast Food Snack

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Dips & Sauces and Other Applications

