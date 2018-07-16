Product Overview and Scope of Worldwide Cocoa & Chocolate Market

Summary:
This report studies the global Cocoa & Chocolate market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cocoa & Chocolate market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Cocoa & chocolate are used to provide taste, flavor, and texture to food, in addition to nutritional and functional benefits. Cocoa butter, cocoa liquor, and cocoa powder are some of the major ingredients used to manufacture chocolates. The favorable characteristics of cocoa butter (melting point and contraction) provide a melt-in-the mouth sensation and easy removal of chocolates from the molds. The chocolate also masks the unpleasant taste of tablets and encourages its usage for medicinal purposes.
Cocoa & Chocolate industry is highly mature. Currently, there are many producing companies in the Cocoa & Chocolate industry. The main players are Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Nestle SA, Mars and Hershey. The market can be broadly categorized as open market and captive market. Barry Callebaut is the market leader in open market while for captive market the market is dominated by Nestle SA, Mars and Hershey.
In consumption market, the global consumption value of Cocoa & Chocolate increases with the 5.7% average growth rate from 2012-2017. North America is the mainly consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. North America occupied 34.21%% of the global consumption volume in total in 2016.
Global Dark Cocoa production is 2535 K MT in 2016, and the chocolate production is Dark 5628 K MT in 2016, occupying about 68.11% the total Cocoa & Chocolate production. Dark chocolate is the major type of Cocoa & Chocolate, and there are also types like milk chocolate. With fine taste of Cocoa & Chocolate, the downstream application industries will need more Cocoa & Chocolate products. So, Cocoa & Chocolate has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce more kinds of taste Cocoa & Chocolate through improving technology and adding additional agent.
The major raw materials for Cocoa & Chocolate are cocoa beans, sugar and milk. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Cocoa & Chocolate. The production cost of Cocoa & Chocolate is also an important factor which could impact the price of Cocoa & Chocolate. The Cocoa & Chocolate manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.
We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
The global Cocoa & Chocolate market is valued at 49400 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 68700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Barry Callebaut
Cargill
Nestle SA
Mars
Hershey
Blommer Chocolate Company
FUJI OIL
Puratos
Cémoi
Irca
Foley’s Candies LP
Olam
Kerry Group
Guittard
Ferrero
Ghirardelli
Alpezzi Chocolate
Valrhona
Republica Del Cacao
TCHO
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Cocoa
Chocolate
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Confectionery
Food & Beverage
Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Cocoa & Chocolate sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).
Focuses on the key Cocoa & Chocolate manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cocoa & Chocolate are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Cocoa & Chocolate Manufacturers
Cocoa & Chocolate Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Cocoa & Chocolate Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Cocoa & Chocolate market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents
1 Cocoa & Chocolate Market Overview
2 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
4 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
5 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Cocoa & Chocolate Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market Forecast (2018-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
