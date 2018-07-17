Agricultural Films Industry 2018 Global Worth expected to cross USD 13 Billion Dollar, at a CAGR of 7% | Opportunities |Application | Key Players and Forecast to 2022

Agricultural Films Market

Agricultural Films Market Overview:

Agricultural Films Market size was valued at around USD 9 Billion in 2015 and is expected to cross USD 13 Billion at CAGR of 7% by 2022.

Agricultural Films use plastic materials in various agricultural applications. The increasing population and increasing demand for agricultural produce globally drive the market for such films majorly in the regions of APAC. The regions constitute highly agricultural dependent economies along with increasing disposable income. This calls for increased volume of the crops, cereals and other produce from the region.

Agricultural Films are specifically made to perform in extreme and uncertain weather conditions to eliminate the weed growth around the crop. Increasing pressure on the farmers to attain the high agriculture yield, increasing population linked with the rising disposable income, technological developments in the field of agriculture are prime growth driving factors in this market. Moreover, growing greenhouse agriculture in the specific region such as Asia Pacific to play crucial role in the while developing the growth of his market.

Receive a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1758

Agricultural Films Market Awareness:

Agricultural Films are used extensively for covering greenhouses and soil and also wrapped around fodder. These films help in improving crop quality and increasing overall productivity of the land. The need to improve the productivity in the agricultural industry is directly correlated to the increasing demand for agricultural produce across the globe. There is a growing need for high-quality food crop by the average population.

Agricultural Films are made to withstand the uncertainties of weather conditions by providing an effective vapor and UV barrier, and by controlling weed growth around the crops. The key drivers of global agricultural films market are the growing demand for agricultural produce. The growth in population with the increasing disposable income demands increased produce from the farms. This is backed by the awareness among the consumers about the high-quality food crop and prevention of soil erosion. This further augments the market for such films across the agricultural sector.

Additionally, the film helps in increasing the area of controlled agriculture by providing materials that drive farming. These flexible and easy to produce materials are expected to benefit farmers and be demanded increasingly. The increased awareness about soil erosion and soil protection induces the growth of the market. The properties of these films such as reducing the risk of seed germination, decreasing soil erosion, raising soil temperature, and protecting against UV rays helps the increasing the popularity among the farmers.

Agricultural Films Market Key Players:

Agricultural Films Market report include- The Dow Chemical Company, ExxonMobil Corporation, BASF SE, British Polythene Plc., Grupo Armando Alvarez, Berry Plastics Group Inc., Henan Yinfeng Plastic Co. Ltd, Britton Group and Trioplast Industrier AB.

Agricultural Films Market Target Audience:

Manufactures

Raw Materials Suppliers

Aftermarket suppliers

Research Institute / Education Institute

Potential Investors

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Do Enquiry and Ask for Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/1758

Agricultural Films Market Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global Agricultural Films industry, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Agricultural Films market as material, and application. On the basis of material it is segmented as LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE, EVA/EBA, Reclaims, and others. On the basis of application it is segmented as greenhouse films, mulching films, silage films, and others.

Agricultural Films Market Competitive Landscape:

Agriculture Films Market consists of established chemical industry players which have been driving the growth of this market through market strategies. The market as a whole represents significant growth which is directly proportional to the growth of agriculture industry. The major players profiled in this market are The DOW Chemical Company, ExxonMobil Corporation, BASF SE, British Polythene, Inc, Grupo ArmandoAlvarez, Beery Plastic Group nc, Henan Yinfeng, Plactic Co, Britton Group, and Trioplast Industries AB. The major industry players are adopting the expansion as a key market strategy to penetrate in to global market and to exploit the growth offered by this market. As per our analysis, uncertain environmental changes expected to drive the industry competition globally. Established players in this market to offer supreme competitor to new industry players and eliminate the entry. Market alliances activities to a support the market growth in undeveloped geographies while tapping the non-addressed markets.

Agricultural Films Market Research Analysis:

The market is highly application based. The key driver for market growth is increased emphasis on global agricultural output due to the rising food demand of the increasing population. This is backed by the need to facilitate the area of controlled agriculture by providing materials that drives farming. It is expected that the global agricultural films market will advance with higher growth rate as compared to previous years. However the current challenge for the market is the harmful effect of these plastic films on the ecology.

On the basis of region, APAC takes the lead as the largest and fastest growing market, followed by North America and Europe. It accounts for over 75% of the global consumption. APAC, due to its rising population and increasing disposable income, demand high volume of food crops and other cultivated produce. Furthermore the government initiatives taken for agricultural reforms augment the demand for the plastic films from the region. The region has also seen a lot of investment in R&D to protect the health of the crop and soil, which further fuels the growth of the market.

Agricultural Films Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain of Global Agricultural Films Market

5 Industry Overview of Global Agricultural Films Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

5.5 Impact Analysis

Agricultural Films Market Table of Content to be Continue…….,

Request for an in-depth table of contents for this report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/agricultural-films-market-1758

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com