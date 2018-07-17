Learning Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 8.3 Billion by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Interpreting the data for enhancing decision-making is one of the major process at corporate level. With the existing tools and technology, many business organization are using the manual process to recognize the market trends. Lack of technical expertise with respect to the implementation of analytical tool is regarded as one of the major challenge for the learning analytical tools

The learning analytics market is categorized as tools, services, deployment, application, and end-user.

By tools, the Learning Analytics Market is sub-categorized as predictive analytics, content analytics, adaptive learning analytics, discourse analytics, analytics dashboard and others. On the basis of service, the market is classified as training & support, consulting service, integration & implementation and others. On the basis of deployment, the market is consists of on-premises and on-cloud.

The application-based learning analytics is segregated as higher education, K-12 education, and business enterprises. Furthermore, based on end-user, the market is classified as BFSI, IT & telecom, retail& e-commerce, education, manufacturing, healthcare, media& entertainment, and others.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5634

Major Key Players

include Blackboard Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Pearson Inc. (U.K)

Saba Software Inc. (U.S.)

McGraw-Hill Education (U.S.)

SAP AG (Germany)

D2L Corporation (canada)

Cornerstone OnDemand (U.S.)

Jenzabar (U.S.)

Knewton (U.S.)

Kronos (U.S.)

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Learning Analytics market is categorized into four different regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Rest of the World.

North America and Europe are expected to have a significant growth the learning analytics market over forecast period owing to increase in adoption rate of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD). Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing in learning analytics market. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the leading countries in the region. This is attributed to increase in awareness of analytical tools in educational institutions in Asia Pacific.

Segmentation:

The Learning Analytics market is differentiated by tools, services, deployment, application, and end-user.

By tools, the learning analytics market is sub-segmented as predictive analytics, content analytics, adaptive learning analytics, discourse analytics, analytics dashboard and others. Based on service, the market is categorized as training & support, consulting service, integration & implementation and others. On the basis of deployment, the market is comprised on-premises and on-cloud.

The application-based learning analytics is segmented into higher education, K-12, and business enterprises. Furthermore, based on end-user, the market is classified as BFSI, IT & telecom, retail& e-commerce, education, manufacturing, healthcare, media& entertainment, and others.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/learning-analytics-market-5634

Target Audience:

Research Firms.

Government Agencies

Learning Analytics Service Providers

Associations, organizations, forums, and alliances related to Learning Analytics

Software solution providers

Educational Institution, University, and Research Organization.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com