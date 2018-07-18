Ballistic Protection Materials Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2023

The ballistic protection materials market is one of the major markets globally with a huge growth potential. Factors such as increasing violence and growing terrorism attacks worldwide are generating huge demand for ballistic protection materials. These materials play a vital role in offering protection and safety against explosive chemicals, bullets, mortars, falling glass materials, mines, and other hazardous materials. The global ballistic protection materials market can be segmented on the basis of materials as aramid, carbon fiber composite, glass, lexan, and plastic. On the basis of application, the ballistic protection materials market can be segmented into defense, homeland security, commercial, personal protective equipment, and vehicle armor.

On the basis of product type, the ballistic protection materials market can be segmented into three categories: soft armor, hard armor, and head gear.

The materials primarily employed in the ballistic protection equipment include aramid, carbon fiber composites, glass, lexan, and plastic. Aramid accounts for a major share of the global ballistic protection materials market due to its high strength, durability, and functionality. Kevlar is one of the renowned brands of aramid material, and is manufactured by DuPont. This material is in huge demand among the manufacturers of defense apparels and equipment globally on account of its high strength, durability, and lightweight. Kevlar is mainly utilized for making protective vests, body armor, helmets, and up-armored vehicles. Kevlar is composed of elongated molecular chains of poly-paraphenylene terephthalamide, which enhance its strength by five times as compared to steel.

In the product type, soft armor offers features such as light weight, high flexibility, and high shear strength. On exposure to higher impacts, the high modulus of elasticity of the soft armor allows the energy generated through impact to dissipate over as large an area as possible. Hard armors are comparatively thicker and more rigid. This type is made from polymer composites reinforced with steel and ceramics.

