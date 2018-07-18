Best bridal makeup artist in mumbai – BHI Makeup Academy

Bridal makeup artist in Mumbai

Mumbai is the city of dreams. Many people come to this magical place and settle down with newer aspirations and quick money. Everyone gets his share of food and everybody can sleep with aplomb. The glossy and glam world of this place attracts many artists, visitors and students who want to make this their destination.

A place for makeup destination:

Why this city is a dream place because it is the largest film making sector in the world where the most movies are made in a year even exceeding Hollywood! Yes that’s amazing. You see countless films, movies, ads, songs and so many soaps being made each day that it’s out of imagination. Thus, it has the name Bollywood. With the gargantuan and larger than life sets, costumes, character appeal and more, this industry has made quite an impressive global appearance to even the international forum of art.

While Mumbai has created so many celebrities, the haute couture has begun a never ending story. It is a rich abode for professional makeup artists , hair stylists, costume designers, event managers and more. The classic examples of fashion statements have been brandished by some well-known brands like Lakme and Ponds, our very own Indian cosmetic trademarks. However, with the advent of an upper class society division and the middle class also joining the bandwagon, things have changed quite significantly over the years and more people have become eager to spend money on their appearance like hair styling, face appearance and overall body appeal. This movement is drawn closer to the cause by strong digital media presence and the advertisement industry. Due to this modern transition, numerous makeup centers are sprouting up daily but still not all are worthy.

There are some factors that determine a good makeup destination:

Type of ambience

Experience of makeup artist.

Makeup concepts used.

Quality of cosmetics used.

These elements determine a good makeup institute. We have many centers opened up where one can have bridal makeup done in Mumbai. But every makeup man is not the best bridal makeup artist in Mumbai.

BHI has all the key features that present it to be an internationally famed bridal makeup institute where celebrity artists come to teach you some good tips and tricks of the makeup world. This institute has a well formed campus where you seek advice from topmost world renowned makeup experts and get too much exposure from practical teachings that the way you conceptualize colors, tone, layer effect and light impact will correct your doubts and make you a professional master in bridal and commercial makeup as well.

Since most of the students feel that certification is all what they need, this thought is a farce. Theoretical knowledge versus practical exposure are two different areas that cannot be equated. Certainly, with little knowhow, you can’t be a master. So eventually, what you need is a good institute which actually teaches you what celebrity makeup artists practice. If you learn this technique in short time, then you ought to be the perfect leader of your field.