Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market Global Industry outlook, research, trends, parameters and forecast

Bioabsorbable scaffolds, or naturally dissolving stents, that have been investigated include base materials that are either metals or polymers. Those that have been approved in markets around the world and thus have gained the most traction is based on polymers that are similar to those used in dissolvable stitches.
In the last several years, global market of bioresorbable vascular scaffold developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 13%. In 2016, global revenue of bioresorbable vascular scaffold is nearly 127 M USD; the actual consumption is about 75 K units.
The global average price of bioresorbable vascular scaffold is in the decreasing trend, from 1832 USD/Unit in 2012 to 1686 USD/Unit in 2016.
The classification of bioresorbable vascular scaffold includes metal BVS and polymer BVS, and the proportion of polymer BVS in 2016 is about 90%, and the only Biotronik supplies resorbable magnesium scaffold recently.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold will register a 14.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 320 million by 2023, from US$ 150 million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
Segmentation by product type:
Metal BVS
Polymer BVS
Segmentation by application:
Hospital & Clinic
Medical Center
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Abbott
Kyoto Medical
Biotronik
Elixir Medical
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
