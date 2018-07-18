Corneal Transplant Market Share Analysis, Strategies, Revenue and Forecasts to 2023

Market Synopsis of the Global Corneal Transplant Market

Corneal transplant is a procedure to replace the damaged or diseased cornea which may be due to eye injury or eye disease. Two major types of corneal transplants are penetrating keratoplasty (full thickness cornea transplant) and endothelial keratoplasty (back layer cornea transplant). Need for corneal transplant may rise if the diseased cornea leads to blurred vision. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 285 million people are estimated to be visually impaired worldwide.

The market for corneal transplant shows exponential growth due to high prevalence of corneal eye disease and rising number of corneal transplants in developed countries. High cost of corneal transplants may restrain the market growth. For instance, the cost of corneal transplant is higher in U.S. than other countries in the Asia Pacific.

The global corneal transplant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Intended Audience

Eye Hospitals

Eye Surgery Centers

Medical Research Laboratories

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Potential Investors

Key Players in the Global Corneal Transplant Market

Some of the key players in this market are CryoLife, Inc. (U.S.), Exactech, Inc. (U.S.), Köhler GmbH (U.S.), Lifeline Scientific (U.S), LifeCell Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic (U.S.), and Organogenesis Inc. (U.S.).

Segments

The global corneal transplant market is segmented on the basis of type, indication, and end user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into penetrating keratoplasty, endothelial keratoplasty, descemet stripping automated endothelial keratoplasty (DSAEK), corneal graft, corneal limbal stem cell transplant, and others.

On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into fungal corneal ulcer, bullous keratopathy, keratoconus, keratitis, corneal stromal dystrophies, and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, eye clinics, and others.

