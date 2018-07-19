Camel Milk Market Comprehensive Insights 2018 to 2028

Camel Milk Market: Snapshot

Camel milk is traditionally known to have many medicinal properties. Due to a growing trend for niche and nutritious products, camel milk market has witnessed a tremendous growth in the past few years. Camel milk market especially saw an upsurge, since many dairy companies have expanded their product portfolio to include camel milk. Camel milk is native to the regions where camels are found and reared extensively. But in recent times, the consumption of camel milk has become very prominent in other regions as well. Major markets, which are expected to register high growth in the camel milk market are U.S., U.K., Australia, Malaysia and India. The camel milk market is completely walled by growth opportunities as it is experiencing key developments in all major sectors such as the expansion of distribution outlets, product portfolio expansion, regional and global expansions and new establishment of the camel milk producing companies. Being supported by science, camel milk is also being increasingly recognized as a natural medicine to cure autism and diabetes and also for the treatment of diabetes type II, Hepatitis and autoimmune disorders.

Demand for camel milk has outpaced the supply. Owing to the huge demand in the U.S., the Australian camel milk producers are under pressure keeping up in the industry. These camel milk producers which initially began operating in the camel milk business as an alternative source of income have now become powerhouses in the Australian industry. Besides, the camel milk producers are also slowly aiming to expand the applications of camel milk other segments. Major producers are located in the Middle East & Africa and the Asia Pacific. Moreover, key players in the food and beverage industry are also extending their support to scale up the worldwide production of camel milk. For instance, in 2014, the company Chr. Hansen A/S launched a forum to publicize the camel milk and cheese production, in order to support and generate potential revenue for the small-scale camel owners in North Africa. It is also speculated that 50% of the annual camel milk produced in Kenya and Ethiopia is wasted owing to poor infrastructure and lack of proper storage facilities in North Africa. However, the camel milk market has been met with backlashes from the vegan community. The recent developments which are fuelling the growth of the camel milk market need to be scrutinized for to develop and organized plan for the market, which will boost the growth of the camel milk market.

Some of the key players operating in the camel milk market are Lokhit Pashu Palak Sansthan (LPPS), Aadvik Foods and Products Pvt. Ltd., Emirates Industry for Camel Milk & Products (EICMP), QCamel, The Camel Milk Co. Australia Pty Ltd., Desert Farms Inc., VITAL CAMEL MILK LTD, UK Camel Milk Ltd, Camilk Dairy, VeryRareOnline, Dandaragan Camel Dairies Pty Ltd, The Good Earth Dairy, DromeDairy Naturals and Al Ain Farms amongst others.

In March 2018, the company Sarhad Dairy based in India began the operation of its first camel milk processing plant and the product will be marketed under the Amul brand. For the past few months, the India based company has been selling camel milk chocolates in India. Also, the company plans to process the unsold camel milk into skim milk powder and export it to the Middle Eastern region where the demand is high.

In February 2018, the company Camelicious (Emirates Industry for Camel Milk & Products) developed a special solution for the infant nutrition- camel milk baby formula. The product is especially targeted at the demo graph which is allergic to cow milk. In 2013, this company also won the European approval to market and distribute its camel milk products in Europe. Furthermore, the company is also focusing to develop camel milk formulae for the babies younger than age one.

Camel milk is nearly 7-8 times more expensive than cow milk and the first step is to educate and raise awareness amongst the high-end consumers. Known for its high functional ingredient profile, the camel milk products’ popularity amongst the beauty-centric consumers has also helped to propagate the positive image of the camel milk in the market, as many products such as body lotions, shampoos, mainly soap bars and other personal care products made out of camel milk have been sold voluminously in U.S. and Europe. Many beauty magazines and salons especially market and promote such premier products amongst the target audience. This strategy may also help to further boost the growth of the camel milk market.

