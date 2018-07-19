Diesel power engine Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Key Players Global Analysis and Outlook To 2023

Market Overview:-

The diesel engine is an internal combustion engine that uses the heat of compression for ignition of a fuel charge. Diesel power engines are used in various applications related to industrial, commercial, and residential. Increase in demand for data centres and IT facilities, and rapid urbanization in developing countries, are projected to drive the diesel power engine market. Focus towards technology advancement has enhance the growth of the diesel power engine. However, the rise of alternate sources of power generation such as renewable energy acts as a barrier for the growth of commercial aircraft seat actuation.

The diesel engine is an internal combustion engine that uses the heat of compression for ignition of a fuel charge. Mechanical ignition components used in gasoline engines, such as spark plugs, coils, and distributor assemblies, are not required for ignition. Instead, as the piston in a diesel engine cylinder moves upward on its compression stroke, it compresses the air in the cylinder. The air temperature in the cylinder increases to ignite the diesel fuel as it is injected into the cylinder. Despite the fundamental difference in the way, ignition occurs, the major components of a diesel engine are similar to those found in a gasoline engine. Both, the engines have a cylinder block, crankshaft, valve train, camshaft, pistons, and connecting rods. They both require a lubrication system and a cooling system.

Industry Top Key Players:-

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Doosan

Yanmar Co., Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins, Inc.

MAN SE

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc.

Wärtsilä Corp

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Volvo Penta

Kohler Co.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global diesel power engine market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the diesel power engine market by its operations, by rated power, by end-user and by region.

By End-User

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

By Operation

Standby

Prime

Peak Shaving

By Rated Power

Up To 0.5 MW

5–1 MW

1–2 MW

2–5 MW

Above 5 MW

Market Analysis:-Global Diesel Power Engine Market:

The global diesel power engine market is expected to witness a stagnation in growth during the forecast period. This is due to the considerable growth in the power sector with population boom along with the rise in energy demand in various regions. The growth is primarily attributed to the need for uninterruptible power by major end-user across all the regions. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, wherein China was the largest country-level market, followed by India and Japan. The market in Asia Pacific is driven by the rise in demand for reliable power supply, rising power generation capacity, and the growth of the manufacturing and processing industries.

