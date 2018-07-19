Flash Networking Event By Greater Killeen Chamber Of Commerce

Killeen, TX/2018- Flash Networking Events are a great means of meeting like-minded businessmen at one spot. They are a fun tool of building referral partnerships. Greater Killeen Chamber Of Commerce is organizing one such Flash Networking Event on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 2:00 PM-3:30 PM EST at Galaxy B&G-Killeen 104 W Veterans Memorial Blvd. Killeen, TX 76541.

The chamber of commerce is an organization of businesses that is committed towards fulfilling their collective interests and benefiting the regional, state and national community at the same time. The chamber organizes various programs in furtherance of providing a vision and support to the business leaders.

About The Flash Networking Event

• The program is set to commence during the lunch hour.

• It aims to bring together chamber members and guests for a casual networking session.

• Such Flash Networking Events will be held on the fourth Wednesday of every month at different Chamber businesses as per the discretion of the Welcome Council.

• No requirement for registration to attend the event.

• No fee will be charged.

• Only pay for your lunch.

• Attendees are advised to bring along their business cards.

Other Services Provided

Members of the chamber enjoy various benefits in the form of the following services provided by the

chamber:

• Assistance in advertizing on meaningful pages and receiving analytics of the same.

• Access to various events.

• Assistance to members for launching multichannel marketing campaigns at an economically viable cost.

• Help members receive recognition as event or program sponsors.

• A customizable online business directory linked to their websites and social media accounts of members.

• An online coupon system to help members market their special offers.

• Promotion of special offers in the e-newsletter and social media pages of the chamber.

For more information about events organized by Greater Killeen Chamber Of Commerce, visit One Santa Fe Plaza Drive PO Box 548 Killeen, TX 76541 or call at (254) 526-9551. You can also log on to https://killeenchamber.com/