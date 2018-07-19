Gong Cha USA Franchise Announces New Tea Shop in Allston, MA with an Awesome, Limited Deal You Will Not Want to Miss!

New York City, New York – Gong Cha USA Franchise strikes again in Massachusetts with a brand new Gong Cha tea house. As you may already know, Gong Cha happens to be the best Bubble Tea franchise; not only in the United States, but worldwide.

Just a couple of months ago, Gong Cha opened their doors to their first Gong Cha tea shop in Massachusetts. Their grand opening was in Boston’s Chinatown. The opening was off the chain to say the least… Many stood outside waiting for the doors to open. Soon after, the streets were filled with very happy people enjoying delicious, freshly brewed Bubble Tea beverages.

Just some weeks ago, the state of Massachusetts experienced yet another Gong Cha tea shop grand opening. This time it was in Allston, MA. Again, people lined up outside Gong Cha’s newest Bubble tea shop waiting to get their hands on a cup of their favorite Bubble Tea drink.

Today we celebrate America’s Independence Day and what better way to celebrate the 4th of July than with fireworks and a delicious Bubble Tea beverage from the best Bubble Tea Franchise in the US?!? Moreover, Gong Cha tea shop in Allston, MA has a super awesome deal going! From July 4th to the 7th, you’ll be able to buy one Bubble Tea beverage and get the other one absolutely FREE!

Do not miss out on this super deal, especially today! Today is a day of festivities! Celebrate America’s Independence Day with a cup of Gong Cha’s Bubble Tea. Head out to Gong Cha’s newest location in Allston, MA (154 Harvard Avenue) and grab yourself a Bubble Tea and get a totally free one for your friend or loved one!

About Gong Cha USA Franchise

Gong Cha was initially founded in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Gong Cha means “Tribute tea for the emperor.” Gong Cha is a successful Bubble Tea Franchise. Gong Cha has tea shops locations all around the world and many locations in the USA, which include New York, New Jersey, Texas and Massachusetts.

Gong Cha believes and takes pride in serving quality Bubble Tea. Their teas are blended with an array of fruits, toppings and some very creative and delicious mixes.

They take pride in offering their customers freshly brewed teas and toppings at all times. Teas and Tapioca Pearls are refreshed every four hours to ensure that all customers have a fresh Bubble Tea beverage.

Contact:

To learn more about Gong Cha’s latest Grand Opening and their limited, killer deal, please contact:

Office: 626-203-5741

inquiries@gongchausa.com