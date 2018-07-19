Latest Trends in SAP HANA products and it’s benefits for the Business

Data in digital economy is critical. It is assumed that there will be almost 4000% increase in data volume by 2020. Technology companies can’t allow situations where customers are data rich but having very poor data insight. Organisations also need to eliminate latency during data formation, insight creation, business decisions which will ultimately result in happy customers and more business. SAP HANA is packed with all the required functionalities which will do the required. HANA database is offered free of cost by SAP for its customers. We will take few examples to understand the benefits of SAP HANA.

Customers can choose cloud platform or on-premise version of HANA. By leveraging the right SAP HANA cloud partner, you can have good saving when implementing or migrating to SAP HANA cloud. A recent cost-based analysis conducted by analyst group Forrester shows that migrating an SAP implementation to SAP HANA cloud can save 37% on the TCO over just 3 years — and that doesn’t even factor in the real time business benefits that SAP HANA cloud provides.

Let us take example of Supply Chain Management processes. You might have heard that SAP HANA is an in-memory database and faster compared to its counterparts. With fast SAP HANA, material requirements planning (MRP) can run more frequently, enabling faster re-planning and ultimately reducing material availability gaps.If you are S/4 HANA customer running on HANA, you will have a native integration with SAP Ariba. As soon as you create a Purchase Requisition Document. The document gets exchanged to the seller. Suppliers on Ariba network can confirm the order and notify you when the items get shipped. Finally, they will send the invoice document to your S4HANA system for payment. So, you have end to end transparency of entire SCM process.

Let us discuss how IoT powered by HANA can help in business process automation. SAP HANA Cloud platform IoT service provides Remote device management and Message management. Message management facilitates Collection of sensor data and store it in the persistence layer of SAP Cloud Platform. The in-memory IoT platform powered by HANA can help you quickly develop, deploy, and manage your own real-time IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) applications.

Let’s take example of IOT enablement in pharma industry. Pharmaceutical storage requires storing of medicines under pre-defined range of temperature and humidity. Any deviation in predefined range of temperature and humidity can alter the composition of the medicines thereby impacting the expected outcome of these medicines on a patient. Through an IOT application, A pharma storage manager will be able to view the live feed of temperature and humidity IOT sensors. If data is out of the specified range, an alarm can go off which can also be managed online. Storage manager can perform actions such as increasing / decreasing the temperature of air conditioning, starting / stopping de-humidifier remotely. System can also initiate follow up actions on its own such as creating a service ticket with service provider if the alarm continues to run for more the pre-defined period of time.

I will try to summarise few of the features provided by HANA and their contribution in overall business:

SMART Data Integration: Smart Data Integration is more powerful than any ETL tool available in market. This is possible with the help of Hana Smart Data Access, programmers can extend HANA by writing New Adapters with the help of few lines of code.

SAP DATA HUB: Organisations data are scattered among various data ware houses. There is also a possibility that data is distributed on cloud and on-premise systems. It becomes very difficult for organisations to manage and get insight from this distributed data. SAP Data hub powered by HANA accelerates data flow within the data landscapes. Organisation will get clean, transformed and usable data.

Blockchain: Blockchain powered by SAP HANA can revolutionize finance, supply chain management, HR and most of the other business processes. Customers will have complete visibility of end to end transactions from the manufacture of a product to its distribution and sale, thereby reducing the time delays, added costs and human errors resulting in maximum ROI.

AI & Machine Learning: You might have experienced that your mobile predicts the text you write based on the previous messages you have sent. Similarly, Machine learning powered by HANA can do validations; perform data entry in various business processes performed by the ERP Software. Going forward, AI will drive all the real-time decisions. AI can make decisions, provide deep insights and ultimately drive strategy in every business process. Powered by SAP HANA, AI which includes Machine Learning, Deep learning, Natural Language Processing, Internet of things will automate end to end business processes of any organisation.

Real-time social media analytics: HANA Cloud platform provides powerful tools for social media monitoring, analytics, and engagement – so you can drive loyalty with your customers. You can trigger notifications based on customer feedback and engage with your happy or sad customer instantly.

Chatbots powered by HANA: Chatbots enables a fluid dialog between SAP users and the systems they rely on to get work done. Most of the enterprise reports will be replaced by chatbots which can be developed using SAP HANA cloud platform.

Benefits are many, but you have to choose the right reason to go for an amazing product, SAP HANA.