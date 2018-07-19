Research Deliver Insight into Global Consumer Healthcare Market 2018

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Global Consumer Healthcare Market 2018 Research Report”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Report Description:

This report studies the global Consumer Healthcare market status and forecast, categorizes the global Consumer Healthcare market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Consumer healthcare products include trusted brands of multivitamins and iron supplements, in addition to products for allergies, personal hygiene, sleep support, alertness and cold and flu.

Consumer health products do not require a written prescription from healthcare professionals but can be purchased directly from a pharmacy store.

The global Consumer Healthcare market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Johnson & Johnson

Bayer Healthcare

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi

Pfizer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Abbott Laboratories

Merck

Nestle

Novartis

Procter & Gamble

Amway

Danone

BASF

DSM

Mylan

Herbalife

Kellogg

American Health

Sun Pharma

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Taisho Pharmaceuticals

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

OTC Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Consumer Healthcare sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Consumer Healthcare manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Consumer Healthcare are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Consumer Healthcare Manufacturers

Consumer Healthcare Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Consumer Healthcare Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Consumer Healthcare market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

1 Consumer Healthcare Market Overview

2 Global Consumer Healthcare Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Consumer Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Consumer Healthcare Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Consumer Healthcare Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Consumer Healthcare Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Consumer Healthcare Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Consumer Healthcare Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Consumer Healthcare Market Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix