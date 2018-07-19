Who Are Emergency Vets and What Do They Do?

Just like us humans, our animal companions may require emergency treatment. This emergency treatment may be required due to an accident, injury, or a sudden onset of a medical condition. At these times, it is important to get these valued members of our family access to treatment as soon as possible.

This is where emergency vets can be of great help. It can be frightening at these times to rush to a veterinary surgery. But, our emergency vets will do their best to take compassionate care of your pet.

Who is Emergency Vet?

An emergency vet is a specialist that provides medical care to animal patients at animal hospital and emergency vet clinics.

What do Emergency Vets Treat?

Emergency vets treat several medical conditions including:

 Acute illness

 Neurological medical conditions

 Renal medical conditions

 Medical trauma

 Post-operative complications

When you see your pet behaving abnormal, give us a call and discuss the situation. We will give you a free advice and let you know if your pet requires immediate medical attention or not. However, if we realize that you pet requires immediate medical attention, we will advise you to bring you pet to our emergency vet clinic where we have the right expertise, equipment and medicine to provide the best care.

Since we are emergency vets, we will attend to your pet as soon as you arrive to the clinic. Here are a qualified veterinarian will carry out the examination. Our emergency vets work on a priority first system so that the animals that require the greatest need are assessed first. However, we aim at assessing all animals promptly.

We will also contact your pet’s usual veterinarian to collect a full update about your pet’s medical condition and progress.

Some emergency procedure of an emergency vet may include:

 Assessing pets for trauma injuries

 Monitoring vital signs

 Cleaning and suturing wounds

 Taking ultrasounds or x-rays

 Applying bandages or casts

 Administering anesthesia or sedation medication

 Maintaining patient files, writing medical prescriptions and supervising intensive care

If you are looking for an emergency vets, visit our website at savearescue.org. You can also call us up at (888) 440-6467.