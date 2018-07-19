ZigBee Market Size to Observe Steady Growth By 2018

Market synopsis

The technology of data transfer in a wireless network is referred to as Zigbee. As Zigbee has low energy consumption, it is highly adopted in different applications such as alarm systems, multi-channel control systems, lighting control, and other industrial application. Therefore, the increasing inclination towards energy saving is driving the Zigbee Market. Zigbee is more economical than other technologies like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The trends towards smart homes are increasing the demand for Zigbee. The smart homes market is growing rapidly in different regions which in turn is driving the demand for smart consumer electronics and connected devices using Zigbee.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of Zigbee are, Digi International (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (the Netherlands), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Microchip Technology (U.S.), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), GreenPeak Technologies (the Netherlands), Silicon Laboratories (U.S.).

Other vendors include California Eastern Laboratories, Dresden Elektronik, Nivis, LLC., Radios, Inc., Telegesis Ltd., Sena Technologies, Wisys Technologies, Develco Products among others.

Segmentation

On the basis of standards , the market is segmented into ZigBee, ZigBee RF4CE, ZigBee PRO, ZigBee IP, ZigBee remote control 2.0 and ZigBee 3.0.

, the market is segmented into home automation, industrial automation, telecommunication services, healthcare, retail services and smart energy which is further segmented into smart grid and smart metering and others. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional analysis

The global Zigbee market is estimated to grow at a promising rate during the forecast period. The geographical analysis of Zigbee market is spanned across North America, Europe (including Russia), Asia Pacific (including Australia and New Zealand) and rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and South America). Among all the regions, the market is highly dominated by North America as this region has maximum industrial automation and higher adoption of smart homes. Moreover, North America has a higher concentration of companies providing Zigbee products and platform solutions. These vendors include large enterprises like Texas Instruments, Microchip technology, and many start-ups. Higher adoption of Zigbee in smart homes to reduce the energy consumption is driving the Zigbee market in North America.

Europe, on the other hand, is closely following North America in Zigbee market. Europe is a large market for in-car smart devices which use Zigbee for connectivity purposes. Europe also has high adoption of smart homes contributing to the growth of the Zigbee market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region owing to the increasing consumer electronics industry and the increasing trend towards adoption of smart devices.

Intended Audience

Technology investors

Home automation providers

Smart energy investors

Healthcare-related product manufacturers

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

Tier 1, tier 2 suppliers

Original manufacturers (OEMs)

Research/Consultancy firms

