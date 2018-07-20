Chiropractic Services In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2018: Chiropractic services are a highly preferable mode of treatment for young and old as it is a safe and non-invasive method. The science behind chiropractic treatment is to re-align a misaligned spine with fingers or special instruments. These manipulations benefit the nervous system and the general body mechanics. Corrective Chiropractic & Wellness is one such chiropractic clinic which is committed towards providing the best chiropractic care to its patients in Killeen, TX.

Services Offered

• Consultation Services: A brief meeting with the doctor is conducted in which an examination is recommended.

• Examination: Consists of various tests such as orthopedic, neurological, CT scans, MRI’s etc. to detect the origin of problem.

• Digital X-Rays: For complete evaluation of problem and to determine the right mode of treatment.

• Chiropractic Adjustments: A trained chiropractor uses spinal manipulations to correct health issues.

• Pediatric Adjustments: Drug-free, safe and effective chiropractic treatment of issues like colic, breast feeding problems, acid reflux, sleep disturbances, poor eating habits, respiratory and ear infections, bed wetting, asthma, irritability, ADHD and more in kids.

• Pregnancy Chiropractic: Helps to create spinal and pelvic alignment during pregnancy for an easier birthing process.

• Proactive Care: Consists of acupuncture, nutritional supplementation, massages and medical care.

• Maintenance Care: This includes a regimen of ongoing health care to help patients maintain their current health status.

• Patient Education Classes: They cover topics such as spinal health, weight loss, detoxification, nutritional supplements, posture and form, biomechanics, prevention of sports injuries etc.

• Postural And Spinal Screening: These screenings help in diagnosing important health information. The clinic conducts screenings at events, fitness centers, health fairs etc.

• School Physicals: Licensed and approved doctors from the clinic conduct physical examinations of students and athletes in schools.

• Rehabilitation: These services include spinal manipulation, soft tissue mobilization, extra spinal manipulation etc.

• Low Level Laser Therapy: Painless and sterile method to treat acute pain, acne etc.

• “STIM” Electric Stimulation: Low frequency stimulations are used to relieve pain, restore normal movements, improve muscle tone and promote healing.

• Ultra Sound Therapy: High frequency sound waves are used to treat soft tissue injuries.

• Curve Restoration Traction: To decrease curves in the spine.

• Functional training to strengthen the core.

• Exercise: For posture correction, muscle stretching and joint flexibility.

For more information about services provided, visit Corrective Chiropractic & Wellness. We are located at 560 E. Central Texas Expressway Suite 102 Harker Heights, TX 76548. You can also call at (254) 698-1600 or log on to http://harkerheightschiropractor.com/