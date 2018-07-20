Horology world describes the brand Tag Heuer as the one of the most valuable and trustworthy brand when it comes to Swiss precision and accuracy. The brand is proud about its each baby, which makes a mark in the world with its beauty. A black opal in-dial with a diameter of 42mm, and a steel polished case and a bi directional turning bezel, which is aluminum and polished black. The case window is dome shaped with double anti-reflective treatment done. Crowns are polished steel and are positioned at 2 o’clock, 3 o’clock and 4 o’clock positions. The black flange has a 60 minute/ second scale.

The three sub dials boasts of the “azurage” minute chronograph counter, permanent seconds counter and an hour counter with polished gold plated hands. All markers are signature “superluminova” of the brand that glows at night. It has a white lacquered central hand and the date calendar is placed inside a sub dial at 6o’clock position. The tag of Tag Heuer is printed at the back.

TAG Heuer Autavia Heritage Chronograph Automatic CBE 2110.FC8226 Men’s Watch, have stainless steel crowns, which are polished and have 100 meter water resistance, and makes a good accessory to wear to a swim too. A 33 jewel Swiss automatic movement give sit the accurate precisions of an automatic watch with 168 components and frequency of 28800 vibrations per hour. The power reserve is said to be until 75 hours. The movements include column wheel, circular oscillating weight, vertical clutch and single barrel all in house handmade that makes it a precious possession.

The calfskin brown leather watch takes you out for an adventure and also deliver an office meet up with equal confidence along with you. Push button crowns makes you to hack times according to the time zones. However, you can change the strap according to your choice but this look suits all weather and ambience. The vintage style looks and was researched among its customers and designed accordingly. This should be the reason behind you want to own this watch. A luxurious Tag Heuer Mens Watches, which can be owned, kept as an heirloom, and passed on to the next generation. A story and a legend is what describes it the best.

Bottom-line: A produce of the mother of all famous brand Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph Automatic Men’s Watch, one of the most expensive in the horology market , make’s TAG Heuer Autavia Heritage Chronograph Automatic CBE 2110.FC8226 Men’s Watch one of its kind. With a 42 mm case diameter and 19mm lug, an accessory truly for the men to adorn their wrists like an expensive jewel. A class of its own and a blue-blooded genus, it is surely a watch many aspire towards and pursue to get their hands on it.