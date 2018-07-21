New Town Grand’s new project in full swing; First Phase to be completed in 2020

New Town Grand was founded in the year 2017 with the vision of providing affordable mass housing with unparallel comfort, amenities and convenience of a luxury housing project. It is set amidst the hustling & bustling action area of Newtown and overlooks the prestigious `Shokhobrishti’ of Shapoorji Pollonji.All the modern civic amenities are either in-house or located nearby. The project is well connected with all modes of transportation and provides not just `living’ but a `Life’. A lot of buying interest is also envisaged from people of other states and their enthusiasm and positive reviews has overwhelmed us completely. Presently, construction of demo apartment is in full swings and full scale construction is to begin soon. The attractive Apartment rates too, offer a very good prospect as a return over investment and are resulting into a mass frenzy over bookings. The project is slated to be completed by the end 2020 (First Phase ) and we look forward to catering to dreams of as many as we can!