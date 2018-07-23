Global Data Resiliency Market to reach a market size of $25.8 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Data Resiliency Market, published by KBV research, the Global Data Resiliency Market size is expected to reach $25.8 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 17% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Data Backup & Recovery Solution Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 12.6 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Data Archiving & E-Discovery Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Disaster Recovery Market.

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations.

KBV Cardinal Matrix – Data Resiliency Market

Data Resiliency Market Size

The Large Enterprises market holds the largest market share in Global Data Resiliency Market by Organization Size in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.4% during (2017 – 2023).Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research

The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global Data Resiliency Market by Vertical in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 14.9 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market would garner market size of $2,712.9 million by 2023. Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 19.3% during (2017 – 2023).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Data Resiliency Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of Microsoft Corporation, CA Technologies, Inc., IBM Corporation, Micro Focus, CenturyLINK Technology Solutions, Acronis, Inc., Netapp, Inc., Commvault, Veeam Software, and Dell Technologies, Inc.

Global Data Resiliency Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Solution

Data Backup & Recovery

Data Archiving & E-Discovery

Disaster Recovery

Services

Professional

Managed

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

By Vertical

BFSI

Government

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom & IT

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Geography

North America Data Resiliency Market

US Data Resiliency Market

Canada Data Resiliency Market

Mexico Data Resiliency Market

Rest of Global Data Resiliency Market

Europe Data Resiliency Market

Germany Data Resiliency Market

UK Data Resiliency Market

France Data Resiliency Market

Russia Data Resiliency Market

Spain Data Resiliency Market

Italy Data Resiliency Market

Rest of Europe Data Resiliency Market

Asia Pacific Data Resiliency Market

China Data Resiliency Market

Japan Data Resiliency Market

India Data Resiliency Market

South Korea Data Resiliency Market

Singapore Data Resiliency Market

Malaysia Data Resiliency Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Data Resiliency Market

LAMEA Data Resiliency Market

Brazil Data Resiliency Market

Argentina Data Resiliency Market

UAE Data Resiliency Market

Saudi Arabia Data Resiliency Market

South Africa Data Resiliency Market

Nigeria Data Resiliency Market

Rest of LAMEA Data Resiliency Market

Companies Profiled

Microsoft Corporation

CA Technologies, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Micro Focus

CenturyLINK Technology Solutions

Acronis, Inc.

Netapp, Inc.

Commvault

Veeam Software

Dell Technologies, Inc.

