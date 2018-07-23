Global Data Resiliency Market to reach a market size of $25.8 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Data Resiliency Market, published by KBV research, the Global Data Resiliency Market size is expected to reach $25.8 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 17% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Data Backup & Recovery Solution Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 12.6 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Data Archiving & E-Discovery Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Disaster Recovery Market.
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Data Resiliency Market
Data Resiliency Market Size
The Large Enterprises market holds the largest market share in Global Data Resiliency Market by Organization Size in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.4% during (2017 – 2023).Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research
The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global Data Resiliency Market by Vertical in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 14.9 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market would garner market size of $2,712.9 million by 2023. Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 19.3% during (2017 – 2023).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Data Resiliency Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of Microsoft Corporation, CA Technologies, Inc., IBM Corporation, Micro Focus, CenturyLINK Technology Solutions, Acronis, Inc., Netapp, Inc., Commvault, Veeam Software, and Dell Technologies, Inc.
Global Data Resiliency Market Size Segmentation
By Type
Solution
Data Backup & Recovery
Data Archiving & E-Discovery
Disaster Recovery
Services
Professional
Managed
By Organization Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Deployment Type
Cloud
On-Premise
By Vertical
BFSI
Government
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
Telecom & IT
Media & Entertainment
Others
By Geography
North America Data Resiliency Market
US Data Resiliency Market
Canada Data Resiliency Market
Mexico Data Resiliency Market
Rest of Global Data Resiliency Market
Europe Data Resiliency Market
Germany Data Resiliency Market
UK Data Resiliency Market
France Data Resiliency Market
Russia Data Resiliency Market
Spain Data Resiliency Market
Italy Data Resiliency Market
Rest of Europe Data Resiliency Market
Asia Pacific Data Resiliency Market
China Data Resiliency Market
Japan Data Resiliency Market
India Data Resiliency Market
South Korea Data Resiliency Market
Singapore Data Resiliency Market
Malaysia Data Resiliency Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Data Resiliency Market
LAMEA Data Resiliency Market
Brazil Data Resiliency Market
Argentina Data Resiliency Market
UAE Data Resiliency Market
Saudi Arabia Data Resiliency Market
South Africa Data Resiliency Market
Nigeria Data Resiliency Market
Rest of LAMEA Data Resiliency Market
Companies Profiled
Microsoft Corporation
CA Technologies, Inc.
IBM Corporation
Micro Focus
CenturyLINK Technology Solutions
Acronis, Inc.
Netapp, Inc.
Commvault
Veeam Software
Dell Technologies, Inc.
