Smart Mirrors Market 2018 Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored 2023

Smart mirrors is defined as a mirror with distinct features and functions with the aim of integrating capability that can be done manually or in a system other than mirror. Smart technologies has powerful impact on mirrors, this technology can be implemented on any kind of mirror by adding functions in one of the two ways that includes adding layer of smart coatings or embedding electronic s into the mirror.

The increased demand for smart mirrors in shopping mall and outlets and government implementation of camera display mirrors in light motor vehicles in some countries is driving the smart mirrors market. The study also indicates other significant drivers of Smart Mirrors Market such as increased investment on R&D department and smart technology penetration which is fueling the market growth. According to the study, the opportunities in the smart mirrors market that is boosting the market growth includes integrating organic light emitting diode in smart mirrors and increased adoption of smart mirrors in elevators, hotels and public restrooms. By component segment, sensors is witnessing highest market share in smart mirrors market.

The segmentation of smart mirrors market is done on the basis of component, technology and end-user. By technology it is bifurcated into electro chromic technology, self-dimming technology, self-cleaning mirrors and self-repairing mirrors. Implementation of self-dimming technology in mirrors plays a major role in safe driving accessory. This mirrors automatically goes into night mode if it sense bright light. Self-dimming mirrors enable users by providing steady vision during night travelling, detect glare and automatically faint down to protect drivers vision and major advantage of this mirror is that, it is available in numerous shape and sizes and users can choose anyone of them that suits their vehicle.

The smart mirrors management market is expected to grow at approximately USD 1057 Million by 2023, at 12% of CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of smart mirrors market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America region is dominating the smart mirrors market followed by Europe region. North America region possess highest market share due to advancement in smart technology and increased adoption of smart mirrors in shopping mall, hotels and automotive sector is fostering the market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing market as growing retail, healthcare and increased adoption of smart home technology is driving growth of the smart mirrors market.

Key Players

The prominent players in the smart mirrors market are – Gentex Corporation (U.S.), Magna International Inc. (Canada), ACEP France SAS (France), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Seura Solutions (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Keonn Technologies (Spain), Mirrus Corporation Inc. (U.S.), Perseus Mirrors (U.S.), Electric Mirror, LLC (U.S.), among others.

Segments:

Smart Mirrors Market for segment on the basis of by output, technology and end-user.

Smart Mirrors Market by Component:

Sensors

Camera

Displays

Audio Systems

Others

Smart Mirrors Market by Technology:

Electro Chromic Technology

Self-dimming Technology

Self-Cleaning Mirrors

Self-Repairing Mirrors

Others

Smart Mirrors Market by End-User:

Retail

Healthcare

Consumer and Household

Automotive

Others

Study Objectives of Smart Mirrors Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the smart mirrors market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the smart mirrors market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of component, technology and end-user.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the smart mirrors market.

Intended Audience

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Automotive Manufacturers

