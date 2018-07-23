Video Amplifiers Market Highly Favorable to the Growth Rate by 2028

Global Video Amplifiers Market: Introduction

The video amplifiers market is expected to witness a significant growth in the near future. The video amplifier can improve the quality and resolution of video signals received from different electronic devices like DVD’s, computer monitors and TV’s. They are also used to improve the quality of video on smaller televisions that are installed in vehicles, as well as the video signals from security cameras. By processing the signals at higher speeds, the clarity of the video image is enhanced. Hence, because of the various applications the video amplifier market is expected to grow progressively. So, there are upcoming opportunities in the video amplifier market for the new entrants.

Global Video Amplifiers Market: Market Dynamics

The need to improve the quality and resolution of the video is the key factor driving the video amplifiers market. To send a single video signal to a number of different devices that are not connected to each other, one needs a video distribution amplifier. Hence, the need of sending single video signal on more than one devices simultaneously is also fueling the growth of the video amplifiers market. The major giants are investing into video amplifier market due to increasing demands from various industry verticals.

Global Video Amplifiers Market: Segmentation

Global video amplifiers market is segmented on the basis of end user and region.

On the basis of the end user, the video amplifiers market can be segmented into residential and commercial.

Global Video Amplifiers Market: Competition Landscape

Key Development

In March 2015, Toshiba launched a new power amplifier IC for car. The new power amplifier realizes stable operation and also prevents loss of sound and noise generation in car audio. The IC improves noise tolerance with a newly developed filter circuit, and minimizes the influence of cellular phone waves on the sound.

Key Vendors

The key vendors in video amplifiers market are Texas Instruments, ROHM Semiconductor, DIOO, Microchip, Toshiba, Taiwan Instruments, Exar, ON Semiconductor, Analog services, Intersil and Diodes Incorporated.

Global Video Amplifier Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the global video amplifier market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

The North American region, followed by Europe, is expected to be the largest revenue-generating region for video amplifiers market in 2017. The growth is North America region is mainly dominated by U.S. and Canada and is attributed to the growing urbanization in the region.

Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate owing to the growing economies like China and India.

