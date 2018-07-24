Best Customized Trophy Manufacturer in india – Awards & Trophy

Winning the popular trophies happens to be the dream of every sports champion. It takes a lot for winning the sports trophy. Be it the individual sports or the team play, trophies have an additional lighthearted side. The commentators of the game provide basic information about a specific Customized Trophy during sports. However, the other side of the coin is that a plethora of interesting stories are associated with every trophy which in general are not broadcasted on television. Here is a list of some of the lesser-known but interesting facts about few of the well-renowned sporting trophies.

Theft of FIFA World Cup Trophy

The Jules Rimet Trophy contributes to being the trophy which is offered to be the FIFA World Cup Winner that is conducted after every four years. It is recognized to be the highest international honor in the field of soccer. It was in the year 1966 when it became the most sought-after object of Scotland. The year when World Cup was supposed to start in the country of England, this Customized Trophy got stolen several months before from an exhibition, held at London. One day after the trophy was stolen, there was a demand for a huge ransom. Though Scotland Yard went for the ransom exchange and a suspect was found for the theft, they fail to get the trophy back. After six days, it was found by a man, who was walking with his dog.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy went missing again

Brazil won the World Cup Trophy three times. After winning the cup in the year of 1970 for the third time, the Jules Rimet Trophy was awarded to Brazil in perpetuity. It was again in 1983 when the cup went missing from the headquarters of Brazilian Soccer Confederation. This time, the trophy could not be recovered at any cost. In fact, it is missing until today. A lot of people have the notion that the cup was melted into the gold bars after which it was sold by the drug trafficker.

A bottle of milk is given to the Indianapolis 500 winner

If an individual becomes a winner of Indianapolis 500, his name gets added to the towering Borg-Warner Customized Trophy. However, this is not the end of it. The winner also receives a bottle of milk. This tradition can be dated back in the year 1936 when Louis Meyer, the winner wanted a fresh glass of buttermilk. According to the story, the mother of the winner asked him to drink buttermilk during the summer days. Thus, the bottle of milk was given in honor of her advice. At present, a dairy industry sponsor awards the bottle in the victory lane.

The fans were enraged when Fittipaldi did not drink it

Though Emerson Fittipaldi, the Brazilian driver has earned a somewhat high reputation in the field of racing, the fans got pissed off with him in the year of 1993 as he drank orange juice in lieu of the milk after winning the Indy 500 in the victory lane. Though the fans were really angry with him, he thought it was a matter of business for him. Fittipaldi was the owner of the citrus farm in the country of Brazil during the time and according to him, he was just promoting one of the biggest industries of the country by drinking the orange juice.

The Ashes Trophy

The winner of cricket Test Series that was held between Australia and England has earned more than just reputation. The team who won the game was presented with the replica of the trophy and award that come to be known as The Ashes. It is a unique Customized Trophy which is recognized to be the small urn. The original is present from the year 1929 in Cricket Museum, at the Marylebone Cricket Club. The joke had its origin from the notice in the year of 1882 in the Sporting Times when English cricket was declared dead after a specific dreadful Test Series, that was played against Australia.

The field of professional sports is filled with intriguing legends. There is no exception to the rule when it comes to sporting Customized Trophies . Bespoke Trophy manufacturers are fond of these players and thus we offer assistance to our clients in the creation of these custom awards and trophies.

Tags: Customized Trophies, Customized Trophy