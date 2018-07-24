Global Granular Active Carbon Market 2018 : Analysed by Buisness Growth, Development Factors, Applications & Future Prospects by 2025

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the Global Granular Active Carbon Market 2018 to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
This report studies the Granular Active Carbon market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Granular Active Carbon market by product type and application/end industries.
The global Granular Active Carbon market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially the United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Granular Active Carbon.
United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of XX.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Granular Active Carbon in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
United States
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
The major players in global and United States market, including
Cabot
Calgon Carbon Corporation
Gujarat enviro-care industries
Kalimati Carbon (P) Ltd.
Ingevity
CECA SA
Haycarb
Kuraray Chemical
Noida Chemicals
Universal Carbons (UCI)
Kowa
ZEEL PRODUCT
Oxbow Activated Carbon
Activated Carbon Technologies
Kalpaka Industrial Group
PT. Rodaniaga Kokoh Nusantara
Carbotech
Futamura
On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into
Coconut shell activated carbon
Shell activated carbon
Coal activated carbon
On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers
Water Treatment
Gas Purification
Chemical Industry
Printing & Dyeing
Food Industry
Electronics
Medical Applications
Others
Some of Major Point From TOC of Global Granular Active Carbon Market 2018
Chapter One: Methodology and Data Source
1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
1.2 Data Source
1.2.1 Secondary Sources
1.2.2 Primary Sources
1.3 Disclaimer
Chapter Two: Granular Active Carbon Market Overview
2.1 Granular Active Carbon Product Overview
2.2 Granular Active Carbon Market Segment by Type
2.2.1 Coconut shell activated carbon
2.2.2 Shell activated carbon
2.2.3 Coal activated carbon
2.3 Global Granular Active Carbon Product Segment by Type
2.3.1 Global Granular Active Carbon Sales (K MT) and Growth (%) by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)
2.3.2 Global Granular Active Carbon Sales (K MT) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.3 Global Granular Active Carbon Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.4 Global Granular Active Carbon Price (USD/MT) by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 United States Granular Active Carbon Product Segment by Type
2.4.1 United States Granular Active Carbon Sales (K MT) and Growth by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)
2.4.2 United States Granular Active Carbon Sales (K MT) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.4.3 United States Granular Active Carbon Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.4.4 United States Granular Active Carbon Price (USD/MT) by Type (2013-2018)
Chapter Three: Granular Active Carbon Application/End Users
3.1 Granular Active Carbon Segment by Application/End Users
3.1.1 Water Treatment
3.1.2 Gas Purification
3.1.3 Chemical Industry
3.1.4 Printing & Dyeing
3.1.5 Food Industry
3.1.6 Electronics
3.1.7 Medical Applications
3.1.8 Others
3.2 Global Granular Active Carbon Product Segment by Application
3.2.1 Global Granular Active Carbon Sales (K MT) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)
3.2.2 Global Granular Active Carbon Sales (K MT) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)
3.3 United States Granular Active Carbon Product Segment by Application
3.3.1 United States Granular Active Carbon Sales (K MT) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)
3.3.2 United States Granular Active Carbon Sales (K MT) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)
Continued…
