Sizing and Thickening Agents Market 2018 Share, Growth, Size, Trends and Forecasts Report

Global Sizing and Thickening Agents Market 2018 Industry Research Report provides important statistics, analytical and comparative data to give a complete understanding of the market Size, Share, Growth, Rising Trends, Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost Structure and Cost Margin analysis.

Sizing and Thickening Agents Market – Overview:

Thickening agents are substances that are extensively used to increase the viscosity of fluid which makes them ideal for the use in the food and beverage industry. Thickening agents are also used as additives in the inks, paint & coatings, and cosmetic and personal hygiene manufacturing industries. The most commonly used thickening agents are cellulose, starch, clay and silica. Sizing agents are extensively used in the paper and textile industry owing to its ability to hold ink. The growing demand from the end use industries such as food and beverage, paints and coatings, textile and paper & paper board is anticipated to be the major factor driving the global sizing and thickening agents market. Sizing and thickening Agents are segmented on the basis of type and application and region.

On the basis of the type hydrocolloid is the dominant segment and is anticipated to show the same trend during the assessed years. The growing use of hydrocolloid in the textile and food and beverage industry is anticipated to substantially contribute to the growth of the segment. On the basis of end use industry, food and beverage is expected to be the most lucrative segment.

Sizing and Thickening Agents Market:

Ashland (U.S.), Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), CP Kelco (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), and AKZO Nobel N.V.(Netherland), FMC Corporation (U.S.), and Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.) among others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global Sizing and Thickening Agents Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

11th September 2013- Cargill made an investment of around US$ 15 million in the expansion of its French sizing and thickening agent production plant. This investment is in line with their expansion strategy of the alginates plant in Brittany and Lannilis. Moreover, the strategic location of the plant near the sea cost will help Cargill in extracting fresh brown sea weed for the production of alginate. Furthermore, this expansion will enable them to supply sustainable and cost competitive alginates to its consumers.

22nd April 2015– The Blue Diamond Growers company launched a new product almond flour in facility in Turlock, that are used in delicate cookies, breads and cakes among others in the food and beverage industry. The new product can also be used as coatings in fish, meat and soups among others as thickening agents.

Sizing and Thickening Agents Market- Competitive Landscape:

The global Sizing and Thickening Agents Market is a highly lucrative market driven by flourishing growth in packaging and petrochemical industry, along with the propelling textile industry Ashland (U.S.), Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), CP Kelco (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), and AKZO Nobel N.V.(Netherland) among others are some of the major players operating in this market. Most of these market participants are adopting the expansion, product launch, and merger and acquisition tactics to strengthen their production capacities and market position. Taking account of these trends the global Sizing and Thickening Agents Market is projected to witness considerable competition over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Asia pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast years whereas North America are other major regions in the market of sizing and thickening agents. The increasing Globalization and urbanization in China and India has boosted the construction industry in turn positively affecting the demand for sizing and thickening agents in the paint and coatings industry. The North American and the European market is mostly driven by the growing demand for sizing and thickening agents in the convenience food industry.

Geographical Analysis:

The report covers brief analysis of the major geographic regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

